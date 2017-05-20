Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, has reportedly been identified as a “person of interest” in the ongoing investigation into possible ties between Russia and Donald Trump’s campaign. Yashar Ali, a contributor to New York magazine said on Twitter: “It’s Jared Kushner. Have confirmed this with four people. I’m not speculating.”

It seems that Jared Kushner is under investigation for his alleged ties to Russia.

Who was Kushner meeting with?

Kushner... has acknowledged that he met with the head of a Russian development bank, Vnesheconombank, which has been under U.S. sanctions since July 2014. The president’s son-in-law initially omitted contacts with foreign leaders from a national security questionnaire, though his lawyer has said publicly he submitted the form prematurely and informed the FBI soon after that he would provide an update. Vnesheconombank handles development for the state, and in early 2015, a man purporting to be one of its New York-based employees was arrested and accused of being an unregistered spy.

Were Kushner's omissions accidental? There were so many of them, including several very recent meetings, making it is hard to believe.

In seeking a top-secret government security clearance, Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump's son-in-law and senior adviser, failed to report dozens of contacts with foreign officials, according to a Thursday New York Times report. The contacts included meetings with Russian ambassador Sergey Kislyak and the head of a Russian state-owned bank, Vnesheconombank, both of which took place in December.

I wonder why Kushner would not report those meetings!

You see, this is the problem with the rampant nepotism put into place by Donald Trump. Any other appointee could be easily fired if it turns out they were involved in corrupt or illegal practices. But Kushner is Trump's son-in-law. He wields tremendous Rasputin-like power, is widely believed to be the second most powerful man in the White House, and Trump would find it very difficult to fire him because of his family connection.

The rot starts on top.

Questions for discussion:

1) If you're not #NeverTrump, does that make you #AlwaysJared?

2) If you voted for Trump, did you know that you were going to get Jared's policies in the White House?

3) If Kushner is indicted, shouldn't Trump bear some of the blame for bringing him into the White House in the first place?

Ed Straker is the senior writer at NewsMachete.com.