Nearly everyone (except for the victorious coalition that elected President Trump) agrees that a border wall will not work in stopping illegal entry to our country. But a empirical experiment has just been conducted in Hungary. So who are we going to believe? The “experts” or the data? Here is the data, courtesy of Jacob Bojesson of the Daily Caller News Foundation:

Hungary’s second border fence has just been completed in the southern town of Asotthalom. The 96-mile long, 14 ft. tall double-line of defense doesn’t look too intimidating from a distance. Go a little closer and you’ll notice several layers of razor-wire capable of delivering electric shocks, cameras, heat sensors and loud speakers ready to tell migrants they’re about to break Hungarian law if they as much as touch the fence. Add a few hundred military officers and “border hunters” and it’s virtually impossible to break.

“Impossible” can be graphically represented this way:

Volunteers (who receive extensive training and stipends) as well as local police throughout the country, who are rotated through postings along the fence, are the backup to the wall itself:

If a migrant is lucky enough to make it across, local guards patrol the surrounding area around the clock. The ones who are caught are arrested and dropped off on the Serbian side. They don’t even get a chance to apply for asylum unless they do so at a “transit zone” where they are held in housing containers while their cases get processed.



Hungary is getting major blowback from the EU elites. But so far as I know, they haven’t doubled down on “it can’t work” the way their American internationalist brethren have. We have here a classic case of common sense versus "experts" whose predictions can't be trusted.