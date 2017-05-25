First, the left, with its reaction to Manchester, has lost all credibility. Leftists are no longer relevant – and should be treated accordingly.

Watching the weenies at the U.K.'s Guardian react to the Manchester mass-casualty attack by trotting out the left's usual meme that "we must not overreact" to the latest atrocity, we may have arrived at a great clarifying moment. Apparently, there is nothing the Islamic terrorists could do that will provoke the European left into defending the West. So this will be a very short note.

Second, Great Britain – in the midst of a "snap election" campaign – has been targeted by the same folks who've been launching mass-casualty attacks on the Continent. From the reporting, it appears that this was not a "lone wolf" like the guy who attacked Parliament. This was ISIS Central. An appropriate response is required.

Third, thank God that Barack Obama is not president.

So what should the Brits and the U.S. do? They should do what the Archangel Barack would not do after the Paris and Brussels attacks. Invoke Article 5 of the NATO Treaty. This was done after 9/11.

An attack on one is an attack on all.

Last, Prime Minister May, with President Trump's support, should do what George W. Bush did not do after 9/11 and call for 100,000 British men to leap to the colors and join the U.K.'s military. France's new president should do the same with his own men and his own army.

Enough is enough. As Mark Steyn wrote on Tuesday: