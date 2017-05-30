Yesterday, there was an article by the Associated Press splashed all over, including the one in my local paper titled "Minority Advocates say Trump Budget will hurt their causes.”

His $4.1 trillion spending plan for the budget year beginning Oct. 1 generally makes deep cuts in safety net programs, including Medicaid, the Children's Health Insurance Program and Social Security's Disability Program

Notice that the programs they cite are programs that create dependence on government, not programs that create economic growth or independence. In the article you will not see actual amounts spent in 2017 vs 2018 because the budget is actually up in most places, including Medicaid. What you see is Trump 10 year projections vs Obama ten year projections. Why don't AP, Democrats and the rest of the media show actual numbers? The answer is because they couldn't generate outrage and propaganda with actual numbers.

We have spent over $20 Trillion since the launch of the Great Society programs in the 1960's and what have we got? A lot more dependence on government. We have achieved the breakup of the family and a massive increase in single parenthood and out of wedlock births. Single parent families are a great indicator of who will end up in poverty.

Trump is a great advocate for giving the power back to the people to allow all people to move up the economic ladder and the Washington establishment, including most of the media, is fighting him every step of the way to maintain and increase the power of government.

I would challenge the AP, the minority advocates in this article, or anyone else who wants to get rid of Trump to name the Obama policies of the last eight years that have lifted the economy and especially ones that helped minorities and inner city youths to move up.