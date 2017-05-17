How about Michael Flynn for FBI director?

It's a good bet that the Trump team has asked at least two people to consider taking the top job at the FBI, and both are dithering because neither wants to face the storm of negativity the Democrats will unleash on the nominee. There's an answer to this, one guaranteed to make liberal heads explode and, more importantly, force them to lead investigators where Democrats don't want those investigators to go: nominate General Flynn to the job.

General Flynn is not a lawyer and so, in a real sense, not qualified for the job. But the FBI has lots of lawyers and needs exactly what Flynn is: a seasoned administrator and Washington infighter with good reasons to feel a serious grudge against the corruptocrats Obama put in place throughout the legal and intelligence systems. The Democrats claim to think he's a key player in Trump's links to Russia, but they actually know perfectly well he did nothing wrong – and, more interestingly, that his connections to possible players working for countries including Russia, Ukraine, and Turkey lead to senior Democrats, not to Republicans, and not to Trump's people. As a result, the Senate hearings will be intensely scripted and ferociously fought with record-breaking vitriol, reels of moral outrage, hours of chest-thumping, and hundreds of leaks and insinuations; but absolutely nothing that will stick to either Flynn or Trump. Flynn will probably never get to 51 votes, but in the meantime, Jeff Sessions can promote someone from below McCabe as acting head and then remove McCabe himself from office – and getting that person confirmed or replaced in the immediate aftermath of the Flynn circus should be almost painless. Flynn, of course, may not be willing to make the sacrifice – but he's a military man and may see a few months in the public stocks as a small price to pay for burying people like Clapper and Brennan, exposing Clinton's Uranium One deal to the public, and buying the time needed to launch the FBI on the path to recovery.