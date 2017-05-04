Since his inauguration, and to a great extent before, the whole country has gone more or less berserk. Just the other night, comedian Stephen Colbert, in what I presume we were supposed to take as an edgy witticism, accused our president of fellating Russia's Vladimir Putin . Although I recall many bad things being said about LBJ back in the day (Barbara Garson wrote a play comparing him to Macbeth, and who can forget "Hey, hey, LBJ, how many kids did you kill today?"), nothing approached Colbert's angry joke in terms of pure unmitigated hostile vulgarity, not on late-night TV anyway.

Trump Derangement Syndrome has a new poster child by the name of late-night, er, “comedian” Stephen Colbert, who on Monday night, acting on his belief that the Russians conspired with Donald Trump to keep Hillary from campaigning in Wisconsin, engaged in the mother of all anti-Trump rants. As Roger Simon at PJ Media noted:

Liberal fantasies about Trump and Russia have even included explaining away his Tomahawk missile strike on a Syrian airbase from which a chemical weapon attack was launched as Putin colluding with Trump to prove Trump wasn’t colluding with Putin.

Late night comedy has historically pushed the limits of decency and with shows like "Saturday Night Live" so you kind of know what to expect. You certainly don’t expect balance and if you’re easily offended you can always switch to the Food Channel. However, Colbert not only jumped the shark of decency, his rant showed what you might get if soft porn and political commentary had a love child:

The "Late Show" star sounded off on Trump during his opening monologue Monday night, criticizing Trump for abruptly ending an interview with CBS News' "Face the Nation" host John Dickerson. "Sir, you attract more skinheads than free Rogaine," Colbert said during his profanity-laced rant, which was bleeped during the telecast. "You have more people marching against you than cancer. You talk like a sign language gorilla that got hit in the head. In fact, the only thing your mouth is good for is being Vladimir Putin's c--k holster."

To those who thought Trump was disqualified for the White House after NBC’s carefully timed release of the 2005 "Access Hollywood" tape of Trump’s trash talk about women in what he thought was a private conversation, this is acceptable political commentary. It is not. He is entitled to his opinions. He is not entitled to use the public airwaves to insult an unsuspected audience to profanity more worthy at a drunk at last call.

Colbert’s deranged belief that Trump colluded with the Russians is just latest episode in his anti-Trump infomercial series. Colbert actually began his anti-Trump ranting on opening night with another fantasy -- that Trump was colluding with the KKK:

Stephen Colbert’s first night on the Late Show proved he’s still every bit the left wing hack he was on Comedy Central. He spent almost six solid minutes bashing Donald Trump but not a single joke about Hillary Clinton’s email scandal or crazy Socialist Bernie Sanders. In the course of his anti-Trump routine, he even put Donald Trump’s face on screen with an image of the KKK. In the first show he plays the Trump-KKK comparison. Sad. Like all good little liberals, Colbert fails to acknowledge that the KKK was created by Democrats.

Colbert would never point out how it was the Democratic party that colluded with the KKK while it was the Republican Party that was formed in large part as the anti-slavery party. We haven’t seen Democrats so animated against a Republican president since the first one, Abraham Lincoln, took away their slaves.

Under the rules of Trump Derangement Syndrome it is okay to throw Molotov cocktails and destroy businesses that employ workers on a day that is supposed to celebrate workers. Riots directed at Trump are a form of free speech, don’t you know, even as reeducation camps that masquerade as universities provide safe spaces for snowflakes who can’t stand a contrary thought and ignore riots preventing conservative speakers from speaking.

Colbert’s homophobic gay-baiting rant mocking their version of sexual intimacy would have gotten any conservative comedian pounding the pavement with 24 hours. Imagine if Rush Limbaugh had said that about Barack Obama’s documented collusion with terrorist Bill Ayers.

Stephen Colbert should be fired, but righteous indignation among liberals is highly selective and usually reserved for conservatives. Memo to Hillary Clinton -- this is what being deplorable really looks like.

Daniel John Sobieski is a freelance writer whose pieces have appeared in Investor’s Business Daily, Human Events, Reason Magazine and the Chicago Sun-Times among other publications.