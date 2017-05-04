Hillary would have won if...

I find myself very excited that Hillary is out there saying she would have won if the election had been over 11 days early. She bases this on the always accurate polls (of course she was ahead in the polls on the night of the election and she didn't win) I find myself remembering all the baseball players, fans and managers who went on television saying they would have won the pennant and had a chance for the World Championship if the season was only over 11 days early when they were ahead in the actual standings.

I do think Hillary would have had a better chance if 100% of newspapers had endorsed her instead of almost 100%. It would also have enhanced her victory chances if Donna Brazille had given her more questions and answers. On a personal note: I would have been valedictorian in high school if only so many other kids didn't have higher grades and/or if the teachers would have fed me the questions and answers before the exams, written my papers and made my oral presentations. It would have also helped if there was a fawning faculty pushing for me to be number one and covering up whatever mistakes I may have made. As it is, I got the equivalent of a participation award in high school which is exactly what Hillary attained for getting second in the election. It does take a truly immature, delusional mind to continually go out and say I would have won if (fill in the blank). It also takes an adoring media to essentially agree with her and stroke her ego helping to feed her delusions of grandeur. But is that good for her mental health? I am having trouble thinking of anyone else who lost a Presidential election and made excuses who has been treated with such admiration.