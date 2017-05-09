Well, quelle surprise: the polls, in France, at least, were correct. As predicted, Emmanuel Macron has been elected president of France thanks to Russian hacking ; the superpower and influence of former U.S. president Barack Hussein Obama (D)'s strong endorsement ; and, of course, votes from older French women – entranced, rejuvenated, and living vicariously because of his teenage romance with his 24-year- older teacher , which actually led to marriage years later.

The young (39 years old), inexperienced (this is his first elective office; sound familiar?) former socialist, now president-elect, founded his own political party, En Marche (Onward), just last year and led it to victory. However, while Macron decisively won 65% of the popular vote, what is even more telling is that 24% of French voters stayed home and didn't vote, which is high for France, while 12% of dissatisfied voters turned in either the spoiled or blank ballots. Adding in Le Pen's voter percentage, this indicates that an impressive majority of French voters did not vote for their new president.

Other telling French voting demographics:

And while Macron defeated Le Pen in every age group, she achieved higher support among younger voters, according to early analysis of voting by polling group Ipsos. (snip) Sunday's result also underscores a deep geographical divide in France. In Paris, 90 percent of voters backed Macron — in contrast to rural areas, far from the capital, where Le Pen enjoyed the greatest support.

Hmmm.

For some reason, Hillary Rodham Clinton (D) did not state that the French election outcome was a disaster for women everywhere and that Le Pen lost, like herself, because of misogyny. Mais non! Actually, Madam Clinton gratefully supported Le Pen's male opponent, tweeting:

Victory for Macron, for France, the EU, & the world.



Defeat to those interfering w/democracy. (But the media says I can't talk about that) — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) May 7, 2017

Huh? As if the media ever opposed Hillary. And democracy is doing quite well in the U.S. and France but not in...oh, say, Benghazi, Libya, but then "what difference at this point does it make?" And Clinton is a liberal – no mobs silencing her as she self-victimizes on multiple media platforms.

But the French, being the French, will wisely ignore her.

Onward they go.