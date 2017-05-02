Hell freezes over: Lefties attack Obama

It seems that the news of Obama getting $400,000 for a speech to a Wall Street firm, Cantor Fitzgerald, and that Random House will pay Obama up to sixty million dollars for two books has upset the usual Kool-Aid drinkers who support Obama. Or maybe it was the spirit of May 1, the commie holiday. First, Van Jones, the Communist who once worked for Obama and now works at CNN, said Obama should do a "poverty tour" to visit poor areas.

Fat chance. During his presidency, Obama's policies contributed to the increase in poverty. Obama vacationed at Martha's Vineyard, while Michelle vacationed in Hawaii, France, Italy, Vail, Mexico, and other non-poverty spots. The Obamas flew to Manhattan for "dates" and regularly had lavish parties at the White House. They lived large at taxpayer expense. Obama did not care about the "poverty areas" while he was president, so why would he care now? Senator Warren, already in her campaign for 2020, echoed Van Jones: I think President Obama, like many others in both parties, talks about a set of big national statistics that look shiny and great but increasingly have giant blind spots. That GDP, unemployment, no longer reflect the lived experiences of most Americans. And the lived experiences of most Americans is that they are being left behind in this economy. Finally, two Democrats, one a commie and one a candidate, tell the truth about Obama that was obvious to conservatives and to the voters who elected Trump. Obama does not care about the poor. He also does not care about security of our country given his appeasement of Iran on the nuclear deal, and his failure to enforce our borders and enforce immigration laws. The question should be why Warren and Jones, as representatives of the Democratic Party, are surprised that Obama is cashing in. Obama was supported by Wall Street, Hollywood millionaires, and the well paid mainstream media. He did nothing to improve the economy and went out of his way to damage the economy with his refusal to approve the oil pipeline and offshore drilling, his war on coal, and his numerous regulations on business. Jones, the commie, should ask his former boss, Obama, to "share the wealth" of the $60 million.