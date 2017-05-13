Have Republicans learned from the election?

Have the Republicans learned that "consultants" and leftists practice deception when they warn that Republicans must be "moderate" add attract more minority votes or they will never win political power? Have Republicans learned that to bow to leftist demands for a special prosecutor is to invite unlimited attacks on Republicans from the monolithic media intent on promoting leftist political aggrandizement?

Have Republicans learned that to abandon a Republican president is not only to cede the executive branch to leftist hegemony, but to discourage the people from having confidence in the GOP? Have the Republicans learned to expect nothing but anti-Republican reports in the monolithic media? If so, why do Republicans -- much worse "conservatives" -- provide quotes to their enemies used for anti-Republican purposes? Have congressional Republicans learned to ignore the leftist propaganda in the monolithic press and to reach out, not to their enemies in the media, but to the American people, from whom, as Madison suggested in Federalist No. 57, the spirit of American liberty gets its nourishment? Madison instructed, in Federalist No. 41: "A bad cause seldom fails to betray itself." Have Republicans learned to observe leftist attempts to rig, after--the-fact, the 2016 presidential election, and to understand that the leftists are making clear their commitment -- not to the rule of law, but to a bad cause? Have Republicans learned, further. that this "bad cause" will bring grievous harm to all Americans? Learn, Republicans, and be warned. Our legacy of liberty is in your hands.