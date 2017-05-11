The note was one of a series of "hate crimes" at St. Olaf's in recent months - all with similar wording and similar writing. What makes that significant is that the black female who discovered the note on her car appears to be the perpetrator.

A note left on the car in April of a black female student at St. Olaf college in Minnesota that threatened bodily harm and contained the "N" word has now been shown to be a hoax.

The hoax was announced in an email from the president, David Anderson, who refused to use the word "hoax" in his announcement and didn't identify the hoaxer.

But the black female who was the supposed target of the hate speech all but admitted her guilt on Facebook.

Campus Fix:

Around the same time Anderson made the announcement Wednesday, the black female student who initially told everyone she found the note on her car that used the n-word and threatened her announced on social media “I will be saying it was a hoax.” The typewritten note had stated: “I am so glad that you are leaving soon. One less [n-word] that this school has to deal with. You have spoken up too much. You will change nothing. Shut up or I will shut you up.” A Facebook screenshot obtained by The College Fix shows Samantha Wells, the student who reported the incident, wrote on Facebook on Wednesday that “it looks like something made its way back to me in the investigation.” “I will be saying it was a hoax,” she continued. “I don’t care. There is nothing more that I can do. I just wanted to give y’all the heads up.” In an email to The College Fix, Wells confirmed the post but said it’s since been deleted and that she has “nothing to admit.” “It was a reaction to something said this morning and my wanting for all of this to end. I did not have to admit anything because there is nothing to admit,” she said. She said the probe into her case has concluded, but that she couldn’t comment further because of legal reasons.

The incident set off a spate of protests on campus that led to the school being shut down for a day. So would someone please explain to me why this hoaxer hasn't been arrested and charged with filing a false police report or lying to police?

No doubt the school was desperate to keep police out of the process. But until the cops come down hard on these hoaxers, this nonsense is going to continue.

This isn't the first story we've done about hate crime hoaxes nor will it be the last. Since the media goes into hysterics when something like this happens on campus - but is a lot less forthcoming when the incident is discovered to be a hoax - we feel it's our duty to try and set the record straight no matter how many of these "hate crimes" end up being fake.