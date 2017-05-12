Has the University of California finally learned about folly of appeasement?
When Chancellor George Blumenthal of the University of California, Santa Cruz abjectly surrendered to all the demands of black students who had taken over Kerr Hall, the university’s administration building, he foolishly set the stage for more trouble. Perhaps in his education as an astronomer and astrophysicist there was no time to study the lessons of Munich and appeasement. Having allowed the aggrieved students to control physical facilities belonging to the University, and having given them control of mandatory brainwashing diversity training, he only whetted their appetites. A week after the surrender, they were back with more demands.
Matthew Stein of The College Fix reports:
… the group made three other demands to the university, and it has warned UC Santa Cruz that it has four months to comply with these demands or “more Reclamations” will result. (snip)
the African/Black Student Alliance also demanded three additional provisions from UC Santa Cruz within its initial “Reclamation Statement,” posted on the website of the Afrikan Black Coalition. The group stipulated that if by Fall Quarter 2017 the university does not provide “detailed plans” on how to fulfill its new demands, “there will be more Reclamations.”
“Reclamation” is how the student group referred to its aggressive three-day takeover of Kerr Hall.
The alliance’s three additional demands are that the university purchase a property “to serve as a low income housing cooperative for historically disadvantaged students,” that the university “allocate $100,000” for Santa Cruz’s “SOMeCA” student organization support department, and that the university create either a Black Studies department or a Black Studies Minor or Major.
The group promised that, if their demands are not met, UC Santa Cruz will “force [them] to have to take what [they] know to be in [their] best interest to Reclaim.”
The alliance’s list of demands concludes with a quote from Assata Shakur, a former member of the Black Panther Party and a convicted murderer: “It is our duty to fight for our freedom; It is our duty to win; We must love each other and support each other; We have nothing to lose but our chains.”
Unless my layman’s understanding of the law is faulty, by making demands, including $100,000, on the threat of a takeover, the group is committing extortion. But of course, they would never, ever be prosecuted. Unless Chancellor Blumenthal has wised up about human nature, threats of force, and the only response that can ultimately settle the matter.
