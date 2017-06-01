God has perfect forgiveness for Kathy Griffin. America shouldn't.

Foreclosed forgiveness is absolution that is sought or offered without the transgressor's heartfelt repentance or understanding of the wrongfulness and harm of his misdeed. Many abuse victims offer foreclosed forgiveness to their abusers, even when the abuser doesn't want to be forgiven. This is because of the hope that offering unsought forgiveness to an unrepentant abuser will provide closure and peace to the victim. It almost never does. On the other hand, evildoers try to extract foreclosed forgiveness from their victims for selfish reasons. They hope that asking for forgiveness will mollify their victims, mitigate their responsibility, and especially preserve the toxic power that enabled their harmfulness in the first place. Kathy Griffin's entertainment vomitus has always registered among the most disgusting, even for comediennes who in general burrow in filth below the level of male entertainers. She instantly started asking for foreclosed forgiveness for her outrage against victims of terrorism worldwide, against the Trump family, and against the American people. Assisted by the artistic vision of Tyler Shields, and while bloodied, broken forms are still fighting for their lives in Manchester and in Egypt, Griffin used a meticulous replica of the president's head covered with blood, complete with expressions of suffering and death, to celebrate the barbarity of Islamic terrorists. Her self-centered plea for foreclosed forgiveness is a stand-up "I, me, mine" routine that contains no understanding of the evil she has committed. When the work order hits heaven, even God may have a hard time forgiving Griffin.

The Daily Mail noted that "even" Anderson Cooper said he was appalled. The Daily Mail understands and reports American current events with more honesty than the New York Times, the Washington Post, or any of the left-wing newspapers because it does not hold the beliefs of the American people in contempt. The incongruity of "Teabagger" Cooper's disapproval of his longtime co-host Griffin implied by the word "even" indicates that the Daily Mail recognizes that Cooper and CNN continually regurgitate "Russia collusion" and falsehoods and fantasies that will hurt the commander-in-chief and his administration. Every day, Cooper and the CNN crew prove they hate Trump more than they love our constitutional republic. Teabagger Cooper just apologized on May 20 for an ugly, scatological insult he released upon Trump supporter Jeffrey Lord. Cooper's denouncement of Griffin is getting almost as much coverage as the outrage itself across the left-wing infotainment universe. Job one for them is to protect CNN and the anchor himself. Anderson Cooper's appallment is trumpeted because he is in the most venerated echelon of the magical sodomite archetype and must be rallied round. It was misguided of Donald Trump, Jr. to thank Teabagger for tweeting outré!, outré! against Griffin. For a Trump to thank CNN's star for anything may be an example of Stockholm syndrome. Kathy Griffin, CNN, and Anderson Cooper, who for years have endorsed her trademark foulness, must not receive foreclosed forgiveness. All lawful chance to boycott and punish every association to Griffin must be taken. God has the power of perfect forgiveness. The power for human beings lies in enlightened acceptance. The time has come for the American people to stop accepting the way the media abuses our president, his family, and his administration.