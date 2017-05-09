They think they voted for “inclusion,” “fairness,” “diversity,” and all the rest of the hogwash served up by the leftist/globalist/communist/islamo-fascists because hogwash is a favorite dish among useful idiots.

On Sunday, the people of France voted overwhelming for their demise. Of course, that’s not what they think they voted for. But it is.

But make no mistake, the French people voted to assure their ruin by electing a candidate who doesn’t even believe there’s such a thing as “French culture.” Because, of course, France is “diverse.”

Hey, no kidding.

France’s diversity includes a massive uptick in violence, including rape (here, here, here, and here), thanks to their new friends from Islamic lands.

So the French voted for more murder and mayhem.

Macron made his priorities clear in speeches on Sunday, stating “we will not yield to fear” while noting that it is his responsibility to “assuage fear.”

If they choose not to yield to fear, then they will yield to the sword. Or the knife. They will yield to guns and bombs. To trucks mowing people down. To gang rapes and a stream of threats. They will yield to all manner of destruction. Until France is gone.

And the country is well on its way to extinction. Given that the Muslim population in France is approaching 10% (the largest in Europe) and extrapolating from Peter Hammond’s book Slavery, Terrorism, and Islam, here’s what French people have to look forward to:

From 5% on they [Muslims] exercise an inordinate influence in proportion to their percentage of the population. [snip]



…they will work to get the ruling government to allow them to rule themselves under Sharia…



When Muslims reach 10% of the population, they will increase lawlessness as a means of complaint about their conditions… Any non-Muslim action that offends Islam will result in uprisings and threats…

Dr. Hammond’s book was published in 2005. In my view, his predictions are manifesting even sooner than noted (with examples seen here in the United States).

The situation in France is bleak and with the result of Sunday’s election, even bleaker. But apparently most French people don’t care – a testament to the result of decades of inculcated stupidity.

So now that Frenchmen have voted for their demise, many comments on blogs ask why we should care, with some noting that France gets what she deserves.

In my view, we should care.

France is our ally and that counts for something.

France also serves as a weathervane for the future of the West. The United States is following in her footsteps. If we don’t change course dramatically and quickly (and we’re not, by the way), we’ll also reach a point of no return. And between today and that point, we’ll continue to suffer all manner of needless horrors because we were fools who embraced those clinging to an ideology that mandates our destruction.

In addition, the larger the Islamic footprint grows in the West, the more power it has. And that is exceedingly dangerous.

If Le Pen had won, she would have been a leading voice on the world stage speaking the truth about Islam and mass migration from Islamic countries to the West. And she would have taken action to protect and defend her country from the army that has infiltrated and continues to advance. We need more people on our barely existent team fighting a war that is being waged against us that most refuse to acknowledge.

And finally, if France falls to the Caliphate, the Islamic world will have access to nuclear weapons. That is no small thing and is reason enough as to why we should care about the outcome of Sunday’s election.

As Robert Spencer wrote: