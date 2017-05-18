Fox News: Federal investigator source for Seth Rich WikiLeaks claims

As the American Thinker reported yesterday, the issue of Seth Rich and his connection to WikiLeaks has caught media attention again. However, the new bombshell information, reported by Fox News, that a federal investigator has spoken with Fox News anonymously and confirmed that Seth Rich sent 44,053 emails and 17,761 attachments to WikiLeaks, has been overshadowed in the same article by the headline that the "Family of slain DNC staffer Seth Rich blasts detective over report of WikiLeaks link."

The man who first announced a link between Rich and WikiLeaks, Rod Wheeler, a retired Washington homicide detective and Fox News contributor, was blasted by the family for having announced his findings without the family's consent, potentially violating a non-disclosure clause in their contract. Subsequently, he echoed the Fox News's claim regarding the federal investigator during an appearance on Hannity, stating that the "federal investigator that was involved on the inside of the case, that is very credible ... he said he laid eyes on the computer and laid eyes on the case file[.]" Then, to CNN, he said he learned about the possible existence of such evidence only through the reporter he spoke to for the FoxNews.com story, presumably Malia Zimmerman. The mainstream media jumped on this, claiming that Wheeler had "recanted" his story. As well, some FBI officials have responded since by telling both Newsweek and NBC News that the Bureau is not involved in the Rich case. The question remains: when will these media outlets reach out to the federal investigator who claimed to Fox News that a connection exists between Seth Rich and WikiLeaks? Will they reach out to him and confirm the Fox News claim that Seth Rich was emailing Gavin MacFadyen, a now deceased American investigative reporter, documentary filmmaker, and director of WikiLeaks who was living in London at the time?