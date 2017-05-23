Fox News Death Watch: Not Time for an Obituary Yet

Fox News Founder and hands on Chairman Roger Ailes is dead and buried and it’s been one month since reigning king of prime time ratings host Bill O’Reilly was unceremoniously fired, but the story of the embattled Fox News cable channel (FNC) is far from over. While FNC’s ratings continue to sag and the media’s post-mortems show no signs of ending, FNC’s legions of fans line up to flood reader comments sections with defenses and laments, or to assign blame – and the articles continue.



At the start of the week before Memorial Day, the Drudge Report described a Hollywood Reporter story on the “upheaval” in cable news ratings as “FOXNEWS No. 3 for First Time in 17 Years.” Another article in Variety was dubbed “MSNBC Magic.” With the domestic political problems for President Donald Trump hardly resolved, expectations for the continued slide in FNC’s ratings have taken hold of the mainstream media and appear to be self-fulling. Many analysts see the bump in the numbers of CNN’s and MSNBC’s viewers as evidence of Trump’s enemies finally flocking to the two long struggling news outlets that have recently remade themselves as “resistance” mouthpieces. Betting on interest in the purported Trump-Russia collusion meme trumping all else, CNN, unlike FNC or even MSNBC, did not focus primarily or exclusively on the Manchester, England Ariana Grande concert bombing after the news broke in the early evening of May 22, instead relegating the story to sharing airtime with its continued attacks on Trump including new leaks involving Former Trump National Security Advisor Michael Flynn. Also on May 22, Trump’s historic visit to the Middle East was given short shrift by CNN after the channel’s live coverage from Israel ended in the morning.