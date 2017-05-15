Fighting Anti-America/Anti-Trump Resistance in Montana

Hi Folks. I've been kind of out of the loop because Mary and I are in the process of moving from Florida to a tiny town in West Virginia to be closer to our parents and family. We're taking a break from packing to fly to Montana to join the Conservative Campaign Committee team in their quest to defeat extreme liberal Democrat Rob Quist running for Congress. This guy is yet another vitriolic operative of the Left's treasonous anti-America and anti-Trump Resistance. Quist's agenda is the polar opposite of Trump's agenda to make America great again. Quist wants to severely cut funding of our military. He wants government-controlled healthcare. He wants new gun control laws. Quist was a fan of the lawless, disgusting and obscene Occupy Wall Street movement.

Quist contributed monthly to Bernie Sanders' presidential campaign who boldly proclaimed his mission to transform America into a socialist nation. The last thing America and Trump needs is Quist in DC; there solely to be a thorn in Trump's side, blocking him from doing what We the People sent him to Washington to do. These people on the Left are obsessed with taking out Trump and they have no problem taking down America in the process. Our country be damned as long as they can get Trump out of the Oval Office. I'm a black American. The more I think about it, the more I conclude that I could never lower myself to become a Democrat. My goodness, look at what they stand for. Everything coming out of that bunch is about lowering cultural, moral, and behavioral standards and redistributing peoples' hard-earned money to give to the lazy to create more loyal Democrat voters. It's disgusting. Democrats say Trump is a hate-filled demon for vowing to raise every American higher. Trump is dismantling Obama's obstacles blocking Americans from experiencing the dignity and pride of earning their own way. Democrats love to promote the lie that Republicans are against a safety net. Nonsense. We are a compassionate nation and will always have a safety net. Trump is simply transitioning from eight years of Obama's Leftist ideology which encouraged Americans to use our safety net as a hammock. Trump's philosophy is much more upbeat, positive, and in sync with the human spirit -- to strive, achieve and be the best one can be. That's the kind of people I want to hang out with rather than you-owe-me-your-stuff losers. Democrats insidiously divide Americans into voting blocs. They tell each voting bloc that they are victims of straight white American males. Democrats convince their so-called victimized groups that voting Democrat is protection insurance against the racist, sexist, wealthy, and homophobic whites who are out to get them. Democrats promote their lie 24/7 that the millions who elected Trump hate everyone who is not a straight white male. Can any good possibly come out of promoting such a dark, negative and depressing view of one’s own country? So, no thanks. I could never lower myself to become a Democrat. Clearly, Democrats have no intention of lessening their efforts to destroy Trump. Quite the opposite. They are doubling and tripling down, grasping at straws to brand Trump a monster to separate him from his supporters. To promote the Democrat's lie that Trump is mean (see the absurd news story on Trump gets two scoops of ice cream while his WH dinner guests only get one). The Democrat's anything-to-destroy-Trump fake news reporting will continue to intensify for the remainder of his presidency. This is why we who love America must stay engaged. This is why Mary and I are interrupting our relocation to fly to Montana; leaving our pet-sitter with a house filled with boxes. Mary seems to want to take everything from our Florida home to our new home in West Virginia. But that's another story. Democrats are dumping tons of money into their Montana Rob Quist for Congress (anti-Trump initiative), out fundraising for Republican Greg Gianforte. Democrats are masters of deception. For example, while campaigning in Georgia to defeat Jon Ossoff, I heard Ossoff say in TV ads he wants less government and lowered taxes. Ossoff lied to deceive voters in the mostly conservative district. In reality, Ossoff is an extreme leftist who wants government controlling every aspect of our lives and redistributing wealth to achieve the Left's mythical "social justice." Pelosi and the Democrats have high hopes for Ossoff to play a major role in their anti-make America great again treason. Upon seeing Rob Quist, country singer, with cowboy hat and guitar, I thought, "Wow, this guy is one of us; loves his country and values that have made America great." Man, was I wrong. The guy is a radical America-hating extreme liberal -- more Democrat bait and switch. Rob Quist must be defeated. Montana, here we come! Lloyd Marcus, The Unhyphenated American Author: Confessions of a Black Conservative: How the Left has shattered the dreams of Martin Luther King, Jr. and Black America. Singer/Songwriter and Conservative Activist