What the report revealed is a sea change in attitudes by police toward their jobs and the anger directed toward politicians who have exploited high-profile police shootings of civilians for political gain.

A study written by the FBI on last year's police killings reveals some shocking conclusions about the state of America's police forces.

Bottom line: The concept of "de-policing" is real. A vast majority of officers have drastically reduced "proactive" police measures to avoid confronting suspects for fear of getting caught up in the anti-police hysteria among certain populations.

Washington Times:

The report, "Assailant Study – Mindsets and Behaviors," said that the social-justice movement sparked by the 2014 death of 18-year-old Michael Brown at the hands of an officer in Ferguson, Missouri, "made it socially acceptable to challenge and discredit the actions of law enforcement." FBI spokesman Matthew Bertron said the study was written in April. "Nearly every police official interviewed agreed that for the first time, law enforcement not only felt that their national political leaders [publicly] stood against them, but also that the politicians' words and actions signified that disrespect to law enforcement was acceptable in the aftermath of the Brown shooting," the study said. As a result, "Law enforcement officials believe that defiance and hostility displayed by assailants toward law enforcement appears to be the new norm." The report examined 50 of the 53 incidents last year in which officers were killed in the line of duty, excluding the three cases that involved minors or perpetrators who remain unknown. Most of the assailants who used deadly force against officers did so in an effort to avoid being taken into custody, but 28 percent were motivated by hatred of police and a desire to "kill law enforcement," in some cases fueled by social and political movements. "The assailants inspired by social and/or political reasons believed that attacking police officers was their way to 'get justice' for those who had been, in their view, unjustly killed by law enforcement," the study said. The perpetrators said their animus toward police was based on their own experiences as well as "what they heard and read in the media about other incidents involving law enforcement shootings." Those charged in the July 2016 shootings of police in Dallas and Baton Rouge "said they were influenced by the Black Lives Matter movement, and their belief that law enforcement was targeting black males," the report said. Five officers were killed in the Dallas ambush, which coincided with a protest against police shootings of black men in Louisiana and Minnesota, while three officers died in the Baton Rouge massacre.

It should be noted that representatives of Black Lives Matter visited the White House during the Obama administration.

Liberals and supporters of BLM have blood on their hands. The hysterical overreaction to the tragic killings of young black men by police – fanned by activists and politicians – has resulted in the death of police officers. Accusing police of "targeting" black males for death has had real-world consequences, not only making police targets themselves, but also leading to reduced policing on the streets where proactive police measures are most needed to reduce crime and safeguard the lives and property of citizens.

When the president of the United States enables the kind of rhetoric that directly leads to violence against police, there is a breakdown in public order. Police are human. They have families they want to return to every night. When politicians attack them, they feel there is no recourse but to avoid situations where they may be targets, or where the possibility exists of confrontations with the minority community.

This is a crisis with no end in sight. As long as activists receive notoriety in the press for their wild, unsubstantiated charges of police "terrorism," and as long as politicians see an advantage in promoting the ideas and agenda of Black Lives Matter, American police will be walking around with a bulls-eye on their backs.

And you and I will suffer because of it.