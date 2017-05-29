Hacksaw Ridge: No Snowflakes Here

The movie Hacksaw Ridge was snubbed by Hollywood in favor of La La Land, but it’s the perfect way to contemplate what Memorial Day is really about. Unless you’re a snowflake, that is. Recently my wife and I were watching Hacksaw Ridge with two of our twenty-something daughters. Already it sounds weird, right? Millennial girls watching a war movie with Mom and Dad? Anyway, this was a great, great movie. When it ended, all four of us sat silently staring at the screen as the credits scrolled, stopped and went to the title screen. Still completely silent in the darkened room for another minute that seemed like forever, my 21-year-old broke the silence and said, “That was a great movie.”

The acting was incredible, yes, but every message in this movie produced by Mel Gibson was completely anti-Hollywood. My daughter said that she could not believe La La Land, which they loved, beat it out. One reason (apart from the obvious fact of Gibson’s public anti-Semitic outburst several years ago) is that this movie is not for snowflakes. Not because of the violence – snowflakes are always blowing up people on computers in their dorm rooms. No, they could never handle a main character who is so committed to his Christian beliefs that he would suffer torture, psychological testing and reconditioning and only be more resolute. A guy who holds his Bible close to his chest and his soul. A guy who waits until he is married to have sex. A man who runs toward danger repeatedly and prays to God for protection every time he does. No super powers or special effects. Just his faith shielding him. Snowflakes could never handle the fact that there was a time and a place in America when people their ages considered a foxhole to be a safe place while they were out fighting for America, not protesting against it. The silence in our living room at the end of the movie was followed by another 15 minutes of conversation about the movie. The snowflakes of the world, if they made it through the entire movie, would have been heading for their safe places to watch outtakes of Ryan Gosling dancing, for sure. Not my daughters. They wanted to watch it again. This is Memorial Day weekend. If I took a poll, I bet most of the snowflakes would think it’s a time to celebrate the opening of their cottage, the end of the school year, the beginning of summer. Maybe they should Google “What is Memorial Day?” or ask Siri. And then watch Hacksaw Ridge all the way through.