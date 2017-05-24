President Trump went to the very heart of Islam, Saudi Arabia, and told the assembled leaders of the Muslem world they must drive the Jihadis out of their mosques, out of their communities, out of their country and out of this earth.

The children of Manchester were killed by a Jihadi known to authorities. So were the victims of 12 out of the 14 Islamic terror attacks in America under Obama’s watchful eye. That must end. Our terror watch list must become a terror deportation list.

The Saudis are responsible for their country. We are responsible for America. Let us start right here and right now. We need to drive all those who preach Jihad out of our American mosques, community, and country.

Preachers in America are not allowed to encourage murder or the overthrow of our government. It is immoral and illegal to allow the preaching of Jihad in our mosques. Yet time after time, whenever we have an Islamic atrocity in our country, we discover the killer attended a radical mosque. One estimate is that half of the mosques in our country were founded by radical Muslim Brotherhood members.

In 2012, then-President of France, Nicolas Sarkozy, banned radical imams from entering France; in 2016, France closed down a handful of radical mosques where they found terrorist weapons caches. We should do that and more. We should close all radical mosques. Especially for those who believe Islam is a religion of peace, it is clear these are not true religious institutions, but centers promoting Muslim supremacy, violence, and the suppression of other religions.

Make no mistake. Islamism in America reaches far beyond mosque walls. We have a pro-Jihadi curriculum in our schools, Jihadi preachers and speakers in our mosques and prisons, Jihadi bureaucrats and support staff in our government, Jihadi judges in our courts (one appointed by New Jersey Republican Gov. Chris Christie), and Jihadis serving on oversight committees of police departments, the FBI and Homeland Security.

President Trump is asking the Muslim leaders across the globe to step up. We have to step up at home. We have to step up at every level. We need to support courageous citizen activists like Pamela Geller and Brigitte Gabrielle, the remarkable Charles Jacobs and Steven Emerson. These heroic Americans have been carrying the burden to fight Jihad. They have been doing it almost alone for years. We need an all-out effort by city and state governments, Congress and every federal department, and yes, the president, who has to get moving. They are supposed to protect us from organized killers.

Defending ourselves from Jihadi murderers is impossible, we are told by multiculturalists, without doing irreparable damage to freedom of religion and freedom of speech. Wrong. Our freedom of religion and speech will be impossible unless we stop the immigration of adherents of Sharia, and drive out American Jihadis. Our Constitution does not require us to adopt as fellow citizens people who hate our constitutional freedoms, let alone those who are crazed with an evil piety to maim and kill infidels. Free speech has never protected those organizing violence.

Naturalized citizens who break their oath of citizenship can have their citizenship revoked. Their American-born children and other American Muslims involved with terror supporting-Islamist groups should be declared enemy combatants, and appropriate action taken.

Naturalization Oath of Allegiance to the United States of America

Oath

I hereby declare, on oath, that I absolutely and entirely renounce and abjure all allegiance and fidelity to any foreign prince, potentate, state, or sovereignty, of whom or which I have heretofore been a subject or citizen; that I will support and defend the Constitution and laws of the United States of America against all enemies, foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same; that I will bear arms on behalf of the United States when required by the law; that I will perform noncombatant service in the Armed Forces of the United States when required by the law; that I will perform work of national importance under civilian direction when required by the law; and that I take this obligation freely, without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; so help me God.

The multiculturalists who dominate our media, universities and the Democratic Party are in deep moral confusion. Their imperative is to protect their ideals. Progressives would sacrifice all of us to the idol of their delusions.

They turn their faces away as innocents in the Middle East and Africa are kidnapped, burned alive, beheaded, raped, and tortured. They are sad, but willing to do nothing, as innocent Christians and Jews in America and Europe are targeted on purpose, blown up, run over, and shot.

The multiculturalists enjoy that hit of moral superiority, each time they preach to us that we must tolerate Islam -- if beautiful toleration requires our lives be snuffed out, they are willing to accept that price. Terrorism, President Obama lectured us, is not an existential threat. It was never a serious problem to him.

It is a serious problem to us. We are not willing to sacrifice a single American life. Toleration of evil is not good. We are protecting our freedoms, not harming them, when we take up the burden of fighting jihad in America. It is moral to drive Islamists out of our country.

The answer to known wolves (a phrase coined by Patrick Poole) is not a terror watch list, but swift deportation.

In France, within hours, national security risks are put on a plane to their country of origin; appeals may follow from the home country.

In the U.K., the Home Secretary has broad power to deport any foreign national whose removal would be ‘conducive to the public good.’ Appeals go to a special court, not to the Asylum and Immigration Tribunal.

In Ireland, the Minister of Justice “would make no apology” for deporting people who support Islamic extremism without taking the case to court.

In America, it seems we treat national security threats little different from minor immigration violations. We also deport national security risks, but we do it rarely and very slowly. Our laws are not well designed for the 21st reality of the Jihadi threat.

The idea that we are helpless to stop Islamist murderers before they act is a purposeful lie, pushed by progressives and the D.C. swamp because they wish to do nothing, says Andrew McCarthy:

Virtually every time a terror attack has occurred, the actor initially portrayed as a solo plotter lurking under the government’s radar turns out to be -- after not much digging -- an already known (sometimes even, notorious) Islamic extremist. As amply demonstrated by Poole’s reporting, catalogued here by PJ Media, "lone wolves" -- virtually every single one -- end up having actually had extensive connections to other Islamic extremists, radical mosques, and (on not rare occasions) jihadist training facilities. There are, and can be, no lone wolves. The very concept is inane, and only stems from a willfully blind aversion to the ideological foundation of jihadist terror: Islamic supremacism. The global, scripturally rooted movement to impose sharia -- in the West, to incrementally supersede our culture of reason, liberty, and equality with the repressive, discriminatory norms of classical Islamic law -- is a pack. The wolves are members of the pack, and that’s why they are the antithesis of “lone” actors. And, indeed, they always turn out to be “known” precisely because their association with the pack, with components of the global movement, is what ought to have alerted us to the danger they portended before they struck.

Patrick Poole elaborates:

As I've noted here at PJ Media going back to October 2014, the "lone wolf" canard was spun by the Obama administration to exonerate themselves whenever a terror attack occurred…. The United States might not be suffering from terror -- AT ALL -- if our law enforcement agents had not been hamstrung by the Barack Obama/Hillary Clinton "politically correct" approach to monitoring Muslim suspects. They placed the sensitivities of Muslim Americans ahead of public safety. Not their rights -- law enforcement already operates knowing that rights must be respected to successfully win a later prosecution in court. Not their rights. Just their sensitivities. We KNEW about virtually EVERY terrorist. But FAILED TO ACT IN TIME on virtually every terrorist.

We are done with tolerating Islamist murderers in our midst. We agree with President Trump that Islamic extremism is evil and must be driven out of our mosques, our communities and our country. Start driving, Mr. President.