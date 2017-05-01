The problem is that this hotline is nothing more than a registry of stories that the Trump Administration and anti-immigrant politicians can use to spread propaganda. You can't actually report a crime to VOICE. But it can spread racism, hate, and misinformation. We want to change that.

That's why we've launched the Alien Encounters Tool. We need you to use the tool to get connected with the VOICE line, and tell them if you've seen an alien — the extraterrestrial kind. The more calls we can make to the VOICE line, the more people we protect from anti-immigrant discrimination.

Can you call the VOICE line right now and tell them a story about aliens?

When the President tells us to discriminate against our immigrant brothers and sisters, it's up to us to stand up and fight back. We will not stand idly while discrimination is encouraged by powerful government officials.

This tool is a great way to get involved with the #LoveArmy. If we act together, we can shut down the hotline for good.

Call now and stand up against discrimination.

Thank you for joining this mission with us, we can't wait for your calls

In solidarity,

The #LoveArmy Team

