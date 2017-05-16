One of Britain’s top private schools is bringing in ‘gender-neutral’ uniforms that would allow boys to wear skirts, as teachers report growing numbers of children ‘questioning their gender identity’.

One of the most prestigious private schools in the UK has made “boys” and “girls” uniforms interchangeable because gender is up for grabs these days. Breitbart reports :

The move by Highgate School in north London comes as activist pupils at schools across the country are demanding ‘gender-neutral’ bathroom facilities, a ban on terms they deem ‘sexist’, and for teachers to use gender-neutral pronouns such as “they”. [snip] [Headmaster] Pettitt said some former pupils at the school, whose alumni include the cricketer Phil Tufnell and the poet T.S. Eliot, have opposed the changes. “They write in and say if you left children to their own devices they would grow up differently and you are promoting the wrong ideas.” But the headmaster added that if boys choose to wear skirts, then “if [as a result] they feel happier and more secure in who they are, it must be a good thing.”

Activist pupils are “demanding.” What’s new?

As to the observation that a growing number of students are questioning their gender identity, that wouldn’t be the case if we’d stop bombarding them with crazy messages that create confusion where there would otherwise be none. But we are bombarding them. And it’s criminal.

The Sunday Times reported figures show a surge in the number of children wanting to change gender, with more than 2,000 minors referred to north London’s Gender Identity Clinic (GIC) at the Tavistock and Portman NHS Foundation Trust last year, compared to just 100 when it opened eight years ago. But critics warn the rush by schools to implement gender-neutral policies being demanded by activists risked encouraging “copycat” behaviour amongst children, fuelled by social media and the internet. As it was reported in 2015 that 80 primary school-aged children a year were being branded transgendered, experts revealed they were emerging in “clusters” – in schools where the fad had taken off. A study by Mark Zucker at the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health in Toronto, found that transgenderism was more prominent and persistent amongst children when promoted by adults. Researchers observed that children who saw therapists and others in authority who assume they belong to the opposite sex can actually become more distressed, exacerbating their “gender dysphoric identity”.

Exactly. If we’d stop inserting crazy ideas into our children’s minds, our kids would have a better shot at surviving childhood intact. But instead the “transgender” fad has taken off. So now male students at Highgate School (one among 80 schools in the UK with this crazy policy) can select from mix-and-match uniforms and wear a little pleated skirt to school.

But it’s ok. Because the headmaster said if something makes you feel happy then it must be a good thing.

Really? What kind of simpleton is running this institution? Well, a few years ago it was run by a pedophile.

In 2011, Hugh Simon Evers, a former teacher and headmaster at Highgate, was found to have hundreds of images of child pornography on his computer, including children as young as 3-years-old. He was spared prison because the judge believed that a man of Ever’s “education and intelligence” would probably not engage in such behavior again. (here)

Sure.

A couple of years later, the school launched an LGBT club, despite opposing voices from prior school leaders who blasted the idea as “macabre” for teachers to be discussing sexuality with students, especially given concerns about pedophilia. (here)

And now here we are with student demands, idiotic school administrators, and dopey teachers, as recent history moves from a pedophile headmaster, to the launch of an LBGT club, to skirts for boys. And it won’t stop there.

It never ends. The left is determined to drive the West into extinction one way or another.

Speaking of which, I’m curious when they’ll be offering hijabs to go with the skirts. This is the UK after all.

