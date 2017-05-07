Dems’ extreme rhetoric on Obamacare repeal already backfiring on them

Democrats went nuts over the passage of the House of Representatives’ version of Obamacare repeal and replace legislation, and now their insanity is harming their base. It has long been a practice of Democrats to impugn the motives of Republicans whom oppose their policies, caricaturing them as murderous evil incarnate, opposing out of sheer malice, wishing to see humans suffer because they are evil to the core. This, from the party that wishes to see felons guilty of the cruelest violence granted to right to vote. How nuts did the Dems go? Fox News collected a montage of them telling Americans that the GOP has just sentenced them, to death:

Tempting as it might be to dismiss all of this as so much hot air, meaningless hysteria, the fact is that there are vulnerable people out there who can be driven over the edge of sanity and do harmful things (to themselves or others) when inflamed by such calumnies. It has already happened. And to a member of the journalistic faction of the Democratic Party, a pundit who was already self-identified as “at risk” for full-blown Trump Derangement Syndrome. Jerome Hudson reports at Breitbart: Kurt Eichenwald, a senior writer for Newsweek , took to Twitter Friday and wished that Republicans who voted for the American Health Care Act see a family member suffer from a serious illness, lose their health insurance, and die. “As one w/ preexisting condition: I hope every GOPr who voted 4 Trumpcare sees a family member get a long term condition, lose insurance, & die,” Eichenwald said in a series of tweets that have since been deleted. After being confronted by Twitter users, Eichenwald doubled down and insisted that Republican lawmakers’ family members be “tortured.” “Nobody tell me how to feel knowing if I lose my insurance, I’m dead. I want the GOPrs who support this to feel the pain in their own families,” Eichenwald tweeted. “Because I want them to be tortured. GOPr only gain empathy when they are touched by the consequences, never before,” he continued. Eichenwald has just irreparably harmed whatever remains of his journalism career, having made the error of believing the exaggerated claims of his party leadership. He is, in my view, a deeply troubled man, who has already made a fool of himself on Tucker Carlson’s show. (See the hilarious, but sad, details here. The photo below captures some of the nonsense.) Given the very large number of mentally unstable people walking out streets, the irresponsibility of falsely claiming that the opposing political party wants to kill people ought to be obvious. How long until unstable people start attempting assassinations of politicians that they have been told will kill them if not stopped?