Democrats project their own Soviet betrayals on Trump

Democrats acted in close collusion with the Soviet Union when Lenin, Stalin, and all the other Red totalitarians were in power. In some cases, leftists betrayed U.S. national security secrets to the Soviets, the most famous being the atom bomb secrets. Today, Democrats are accusing Donald Trump of plotting with Vladimir Putin to steal an election. They have convinced themselves that Trump is giving away national security secrets, right in the Oval Office. This is, in fact, what Bill Clinton did by re-classifying U.S. missile launching secrets to become non-secrets, allowing them to be sold to China. It is also what Hillary may have been doing with Huma Abedin (from the Muslim Brotherhood family) and letting her email server be so easily hacked that any knowledgeable foreign power could get the U.S. SecState's confidential information. Hillary took Muslim Brotherhood money through the Clinton Foundation, and now we know that Bill and Hillary were both involved in a Russian buyout of 25% of U.S. uranium sources.

During the Cold War, when conservatives criticized Soviet Russia, they were viciously slandered by liberals. Americans in the Cold War always had two great enemies: the Soviet Empire and the domestic left. If you doubt it, look back at Vietnam, Korea, and other big flare-ups in the Cold War. The left was always 100% predictable. If Democrats had a conscience, it would sink them from their weight of guilt. Fortunately, their media dominance can block out a whole century of pro-totalitarian agitation and propaganda. The left is utterly deaf, dumb, and blind, most of all to their own guilty collusion with Marxist totalitarianism wherever it spread. So be it. But now that Trump and Putin are seeking a way to work together to defeat today's greatest dangers, the North Korean-Iranian Axis of Evil, the Dems are accusing the president of ratting to the Russians. Weird, isn't it? Ego defenses are very simple. Let's say you hate Donald Trump with a deadly passion and have wishful dreams of murdering him, along with Ivanka and the rest of the family. But you believe you're a loving peacenik, so you can't actually admit your hatred to yourself. So you end up believing: 1. I don't hate Trump. I just think he is an idiot who will sell us out to the Russians. My hatred is righteous anger. 2. I don't hate Trump. I just think he's guilty of firing the FBI director to cover up his criminal collusion in stealing the election with Putin's help. More righteous anger. 3. I don't hate Trump. I just think Trump hates women, gays, lesbians, bisexuals, militant atheists, and me. (Projection.) All the defense mechanisms are lies. They distort our feelings in different ways. The more you distort your feelings, the more primitive and infantile your defenses are. Obama has pretty primitive defenses, which is why he keeps tossing out blatant lies to the public and praising himself. Narcissists start with infantile grandiosity and sometimes hatred for others, because deep inside, they are extremely insecure and self-critical. When Obama did his "blame America" bowing trip eight years ago, he never, ever blamed himself. Or the left. Even though the left killed 100 million people in the 20th century, according to Marxist historians. Obama seems to be utterly incapable of saying, "I was wrong. I'm sorry I ordered the disastrous invasion of Libya, for no reason whatsoever." He will never apologize to Egypt's President Sisi for overthrowing his predecessor, Hosni Mubarak, and installing an M.B. stooge instead. Today, Sisi is still in a civil war with the M.B.s in the Sinai Desert and Gaza. Obama took the side of the Moobers against Sisi, and in Syria and Libya, he took the side of al-Qaeda. If you're having trouble understanding the twisting party line of the left, just take a look at Wikipedia's article on ego defenses, and you can pretty much put a check mark next to whichever one they are using today. It's sad. I wish they would grow up. But so far they are stuck in denial and infantile rage. When Communism first swept European universities, a wise man remarked, "These people think they are physicians to society, when they are only the disease." It's their only playbook, and they never stop following it. Conservatives haven't fought the left nearly hard enough, because we keep thinking they will change and be open to reason. But they haven't. When they were discredited after the 1940s and '50s, they just went into hiding to come back in the 1960s. They are a stubborn virus, and they prey especially on the young and historically ignorant. They have turned our universities upside-down with malice aforethought. Nobody in Russia and China seriously wants to bring leftism back. They are still suffering from the effects. But in many Western universities, the toxic doctrine of violent utopianism is being preached, along with violent jihadism (which is another utopian cult belief). We failed to stop them when the virus was still controllable. Let's hope the administration can appoint enough constitutionalist judges to help us return to a free and open society.