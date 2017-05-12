When he investigated Hillary Clinton, Rep. Maxine Waters thought he had lost all credibility. Rep. Jerrold Nadler and former Sen. Harry Reid thought he should simply vacate his office. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer found bis actions revolting but stopped short of recommending his termination or resignation.

At the end of the day, these liberals, at one time or another, thought James Comey was a terrible FBI director.

But when Trump actually gets around to firing him? They couldn’t stand it.