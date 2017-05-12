Democrats on Comey: Then and now
Democratic outrage at the firing of FBI Director James Comey by President Trump has brought out the very best in high dudgeon. Their hysterical, over the top reaction to the very action they were calling for in October makes for some great political theater.
When he investigated Hillary Clinton, Rep. Maxine Waters thought he had lost all credibility. Rep. Jerrold Nadler and former Sen. Harry Reid thought he should simply vacate his office. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer found bis actions revolting but stopped short of recommending his termination or resignation.
At the end of the day, these liberals, at one time or another, thought James Comey was a terrible FBI director.
But when Trump actually gets around to firing him? They couldn’t stand it.
This video needs no intro nor any explanation:
