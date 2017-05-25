Did you know that Donald Trump is planning to kill a million innocent Africans ? Or that his budget would inflict “ an unimaginable level of cruelty ” on Americans, unless Democrats stop him? Yes, it is time for Democrats to roll out their time-tested rhetoric of demonization, imputing murderous cruelty to those who would slow the rate of growth of the federal budget.

Hillary Clinton, a two-time loser occupying no public office, took time away from playing with her grandchildren to analyze the Trump budget thoroughly in a matter of a few hours. (Transcript via RCP)

HILLARY CLINTON: Instead of working together to lift children and families out of poverty and give them a fighting shot in life, this administration and Republicans in Congress are mounting an onslaught against the needs of children and people with disabilities, women, and seniors. And just this morning the administration released a budget that would slash funding for Medicare and funding for the Children’s Health Insurance program.



This budget along with the unrelenting attempts to repeal the Affordable Care Act shows an unimaginable level of cruelty and lack of imagination and disdain for the struggles of millions of Americans, including millions of children every single day. None of us can remain silent in the face of these attacks.

The usual parade of victims: children and people with disabilities, women, and seniors. But what about blacks and Hispanics? Oh-oh!

The ridiculous charge of a million deaths came from the MSNBC arm of the Democratic Party. In the classic style of a propagandist planting an idea without taking or even attributing responsibility for it, Chris Jansing spoke of “many people” suggesting the figure of a million deaths: (Transcript via Grabien)

JANSING: “Let me ask you about some of the specifics that you’re going to have to be looking at and I’m going to start with Lindsey Graham and his concern with the cuts to the State Department. Are you concerned about this cuts to the State Department? Is that a place you would put money back in?”

CARTER: “Well I — I haven’t seen the specific cuts that have been outlined in the president’s budget. Certainly we need to look at this. And — and look, the president increased spending in defense which is something we all agree needs to be done. Look at what just happened in Manchester. The number one responsibility of our federal government is to protect our homeland and protect our citizen. We can only do that through a strong military. I applaud the president for increasing military spending. It is what we need to do at this time. We live in a dangerous world. We need to make sure that we’re prepared.”

JANSING: “But you’re doing that, you’re increasing military spending with — without taking on the biggest parts of the budget within things like Social Security. So let me go to a deeper dive, that is something you know very much about or I assume you do. There are huge cuts to global health care plans in this budget and there are many people suggesting it could cost a million people their lives in Sub-Saharan Africa and elsewhere. You’re a pharmacist. You’re somebody who understands the value of life saving drugs. If that’s true is that something you would be OK with in order to save money, in order to help bring the costs down?”

CARTER: “Of course not. You know, we’re never — you’re never going to get me to say that I — I want to cut programs and let people die. None of us want to do that.”

JANSING: “But that’s what this program does, by many analyses.”

CARTER: “No, no, no, no. No, no, no.”

JANSING: “By many analyses if you take the money away from foreign aid that allows for health programs, there is a cause and effect. You would — you would agree with that?”

CARTER: “I would agree there’s a cause and effect. There’s also a cause and effect to be more efficient and more effective in the way that we spend our dollars. That’s what the president is proposing. That’s what we need to do in Congress and that’s what I’m going to strive my best to get us to do.”

JANSING: “Congressman, Buddy Carter of Georgia, always good talking with you. Thank you so much.”

CARTER: “Thank you. Thank you.”

This has all become a ritual. Democrat propaganda portrays Republicans as monsters. Sooner or later, everything they propose becomes a crime against humanity some way or another.

I suppose people vary in how long it takes them to filter out continuous cries of alarm, as the fable of The Boy Who Cried Wolf describes.

It seems to me that the longer this behavior persists, the more people will have their boywhocriedwolf moment and just dismiss extreme rhetoric as nothing new o worth paying attention to.