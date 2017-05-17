Think I am exaggerating? These are just the most recent incidents of political violence form individual leftists:

By constantly whipping up hysteria over imagined misconduct (remember the phony story, thoroughly debunked under oath, that President Trump fired James Comey after he requested more resources for the Russia investigation?), the media and their hyperventilating Democrat allies are driving insane the more unstable elements of their coalition. The entirely predictable consequences include violent attacks on Trump supporters and eventually could lead to a wave of political assassinations.

Jonathan Tobin reported yesterday in NRO:

[E]arlier this month ... a Tennessee woman began chasing Representative David Kustoff as he drove away from an appearance. Fearing for his safety as the woman tried to force his car off the road, the GOP congressman pulled off and was then confronted by 35-year-old Wendi Wright, who struck his vehicle and then reached into a window, all the while expressing her anger about his vote on the Obamacare repeal-and-replace bill. She was ultimately charged with felony reckless endangerment but only after she had bragged on Facebook about running Kustoff to ground and giving him a piece of her mind. Publicly acknowledging and bragging about the crime is a symptom of the immunity that leftists feel they enjoy thanks to the blanket implicit endorsement of violence that rhetoric about treason and imputed nefariousness suggests. When a segment of the public believes that violent attacks will have no consequences, that is a danger sign of a tidal wave of violence ahead.

Legal Insurrection reported yesterday on another incident and the media minimization that followed.

Consider how a potentially dangerous situation in North Dakota was described by the Washington Post: 'I was out of my mind with anger,' man says after berating congressman at raucous town hall For the record, Mike Quinn would like to apologize for "putting hands" on a U.S. congressman. "I was out of my mind with anger for a few moments there," the retired 68-year-old from Hazen, N.D.., told The Washington Post. Quinn tried to stuff a wad of cash into the blue blazer of Rep. Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.) on Thursday afternoon in what quickly became the most climactic moment of a fiery town hall meeting at the Mandan Eagles Club in Mandan, N.D. The genesis of the cash-stuffing — as well as the mind-altering anger — was an ongoing debate over the Affordable Care Act, a dispute that continues to turn formerly boring town halls into raucous clashes between power brokers and ordinary people terrified of losing their health care… At some point, in the swirl of angry exchanges between constituent and representative, Quinn approached Cramer and attempted to aggressively shove money into his jacket before turning and walking away. It was theatrical and mildly frightening, but Cramer maintained his composure throughout.

"Putting hands on" is a euphemism for a violent attack that would qualify as assault or, at a minimum, battery.

The third violent political attack reported yesterday is potentially the most serious of all. Jim Hoft of Gateway Pundit reports:

Violent Democrat Steve Martan was arrested in Tucson after threatening to assault and murder Representative Martha McSally in several phone calls. (snip) Tucson.com reported: The FBI arrested a TUSD employee on suspicion of threatening U.S. Rep. Martha McSally. FBI agents arrested Steve Martan, 58, in connection with three messages left on the congressional office voicemail on May 2 and May 10, according to a criminal complaint filed May 12 in U.S.

District Court in Tucson. Martan is a campus monitor at Miles Exploratory Learning Center in the Tucson Unified School District. He was placed on home assignment and told not to come into work as the district investigates the allegations. The voicemails contained threats to McSally, including that she should "be careful" when she returns to Tucson and that her days "were numbered." He threatened to shoot her in one of the expletive-filled messages. The complaint stated Martan told agents he was venting frustrations with McSally's congressional votes in support of the president of the United States. Martan was accused of threatening to assault and murder a United States official with intent to impede the official's duties and to retaliate against an official for the performance of the official's duties, according to the complaint. There appear to be no responsible adults on the left willing to come out and denounce violence as a political tactic. A comparison of the level of violence now with the very few minor incidents involving the Tea Party 6 years ago is fascinating. At that time, condemnation was almost universal, with nobody on the respectable right defending violence, and huge amounts of publicity.

The silence of the shams today is deafening. Those who don't stand up and denounce this accelerating wave of violence are setting themselves up to profit from it.