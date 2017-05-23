Democratic Party fundraising crashes and burns

Gee, reading the media, I was under the impression that Democrats are fired-up, energized by the sheer awfulness of Donald Trump. All those women marching in funny hats, all the anger, all that negative media coverage must assuredly mean that the Democratic Party is prospering, buoyed by anger-fueled donations. Actually, not so much. WeaselZippers highlights the dismal fundraising picture over the weekend in this tweet:

For a political party that is supposed to be energized by #Resistance to the president, the Democrats are running into #FundraisingResistance. Maybe if the party chairman didn’t use obscenities in speeches and flip the bird onstage, the grownups would loosen their purse strings. Or maybe even Democrats realize that it is a swamp out there.