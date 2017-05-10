Cry me a polluted non-Trumped EPA river
"Elections have consequences," a once triumphant President Barack Hussein Obama (D) crowed. "I won," he also graciously replied when questioned about his decisions. However, that was then but this is now and the Democrats don't like the consequences that their candidate lost. As did many of their favorites in Congress and state legislatures. So, continuing their ongoing attempts to restore themselves by any means necessary to what they see is their rightful inheritance of governing the U.S.A. as they see fit, the Democrats are attempting a coup of sorts, also known as the euphemistic "resistance."
Robert Richardson @ecotrope
Today, I was Trumped. I have had the pleasure of serving on the EPA Board of Scientific Counselors, and my appointment was terminated today.
"You've got one planet. What are you prepared to do with it? Create jobs? That seems awfully short-sighted and narrow-minded."
The Environmental Protection Agency said Friday it will not repay claims totaling more than $1.2 billion for economic damages from a mine waste spill the agency accidentally triggered in Colorado, saying the law prohibits it.
The EPA said the claims could be refiled in federal court, or Congress could authorize payments.
But attorneys for the EPA and the Justice Department concluded the EPA is barred from paying the claims because of sovereign immunity, which prohibits most lawsuits against the government. (snip)
A total of 73 claims were filed, some by farmers who lost crops or had to haul water because rivers polluted by the spill were temporarily unusable for irrigation and livestock. Rafting companies and their employees sought lost income and wages because they couldn’t take visitors on river trips. Some homeowners sought damages because they said their wells were affected.
The August 2015 spill at the Gold King Mine in southwestern Colorado released 3 million gallons of wastewater tainted with iron, aluminum, manganese, lead, copper and other metals. Rivers in Colorado, New Mexico and Utah were polluted, with stretches of waterway turning an eerie orange-yellow.Some of the affected rivers pass through Indian reservations.
"Elections have consequences," a once triumphant President Barack Hussein Obama (D) crowed. "I won," he also graciously replied when questioned about his decisions. However, that was then but this is now and the Democrats don't like the consequences that their candidate lost. As did many of their favorites in Congress and state legislatures. So, continuing their ongoing attempts to restore themselves by any means necessary to what they see is their rightful inheritance of governing the U.S.A. as they see fit, the Democrats are attempting a coup of sorts, also known as the euphemistic "resistance."
Robert Richardson @ecotrope
Today, I was Trumped. I have had the pleasure of serving on the EPA Board of Scientific Counselors, and my appointment was terminated today.
"You've got one planet. What are you prepared to do with it? Create jobs? That seems awfully short-sighted and narrow-minded."
The Environmental Protection Agency said Friday it will not repay claims totaling more than $1.2 billion for economic damages from a mine waste spill the agency accidentally triggered in Colorado, saying the law prohibits it.
The EPA said the claims could be refiled in federal court, or Congress could authorize payments.
But attorneys for the EPA and the Justice Department concluded the EPA is barred from paying the claims because of sovereign immunity, which prohibits most lawsuits against the government. (snip)
A total of 73 claims were filed, some by farmers who lost crops or had to haul water because rivers polluted by the spill were temporarily unusable for irrigation and livestock. Rafting companies and their employees sought lost income and wages because they couldn’t take visitors on river trips. Some homeowners sought damages because they said their wells were affected.
The August 2015 spill at the Gold King Mine in southwestern Colorado released 3 million gallons of wastewater tainted with iron, aluminum, manganese, lead, copper and other metals. Rivers in Colorado, New Mexico and Utah were polluted, with stretches of waterway turning an eerie orange-yellow.Some of the affected rivers pass through Indian reservations.