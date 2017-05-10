« France chooses submission | Obama's heroes »
May 10, 2017

Cry me a polluted non-Trumped EPA river

By Ethel C. Fenig

"Elections have consequences," a once triumphant President Barack Hussein Obama (D) crowed.  "I won," he also graciously replied when questioned about his decisions.  However, that was then but this is now and the Democrats don't like the consequences that their candidate lost.  As did many of their favorites in Congress and state legislatures.  So, continuing their ongoing attempts to restore themselves by any means necessary to what they see is their rightful inheritance of governing the U.S.A. as they see fit, the Democrats are attempting a coup of sorts, also known as the euphemistic "resistance."

One of the latest examples is President Trump's (R) revamp of the Environmental Protection (sic!) Agency (EPA)  to meld theoretical university scientists with scientists actually working in the highly regulated industries because "the administrator believes we should have people on this board who understand the impact of regulations on the regulated community."  And so, in another "you're fired" action, Trump legally dismissed several members of EPA's Board of Scientific Counselors a few days ago.  One of those suddenly unemployed followed his loser leader Hillary by tweeting his displeasure

Robert Richardson‏ @ecotrope

Today, I was Trumped. I have had the pleasure of serving on the EPA Board of Scientific Counselors, and my appointment was terminated today.
Whining about the imminent collapse of the planet caused by greedy businesses followed.   
 
"You've got one planet. What are you prepared to do with it? Create jobs? That seems awfully short-sighted and narrow-minded."
 
Meanwhile, in January ...
 
The Environmental Protection Agency said Friday it will not repay claims totaling more than $1.2 billion for economic damages from a mine waste spill the agency accidentally triggered in Colorado, saying the law prohibits it. 

The EPA said the claims could be refiled in federal court, or Congress could authorize payments. 

But attorneys for the EPA and the Justice Department concluded the EPA is barred from paying the claims because of sovereign immunity, which prohibits most lawsuits against the government.  (snip)
 
A total of 73 claims were filed, some by farmers who lost crops or had to haul water because rivers polluted by the spill were temporarily unusable for irrigation and livestock. Rafting companies and their employees sought lost income and wages because they couldn’t take visitors on river trips. Some homeowners sought damages because they said their wells were affected. 

The August 2015 spill at the Gold King Mine in southwestern Colorado released 3 million gallons of wastewater tainted with iron, aluminum, manganese, lead, copper and other metals. Rivers in Colorado, New Mexico and Utah were polluted, with stretches of waterway turning an eerie orange-yellow.
Some of the affected rivers pass through Indian reservations. 
 
 
So, who will protect these farmers and homeowners, including the "Indian" reservations from the scientific EPA?  Hopefully the replacement industry scientists bringing a more practical--and fresh--outlook to the sometimes fine, theoretical work of the EPA. 
 
Because Trump won and that has consequences.  

