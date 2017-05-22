CNN’s Jake Tapper wonders why Trump more warmly received in Saudi Arabia when Obama's father was a Muslim

Somebody please explain to Jake Tapper about Arabs and the "strong horse." Osama bin Laden explained it pretty economically years ago, but that's a message that is difficult for liberals living in a fantasy world to grasp. After all, Barack Obama had a Muslim father, and he's a "person of color" (one of the most annoying expressions in the English lexicon, casting Caucasians as colorless), so there must be some kumbayah, right? Jen Psaki, to whom Tapper asked his question, is in no position to explain, as she first tries to grab credit for the arms deal Trump just announced before denouncing it. Both people are completely unable to deal with the realities of a power equation, especially one that shows the emptiness and futility of Obama's policies.

Watch and wonder at the kind of people who get access to media time, and in Psaki's case, actual foreign policy deliberations.