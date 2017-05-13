But then they read rival TIME, where they learned ( gasp! ):

O! M! G! Just when you thought the media couldn't get more obsessive about President Donald J. Trump (R) acting constitutionally – although bluntly – in firing James Comey as head of the FBI, along comes CNN with another media breakdown. For a few days, their all Trump-Comey mania reporting relegated other news – and yes, it happened – to a small, obscure " non-Comey news " section on their website. Yep, that's what they called it.

Trump gets 2 scoops of ice cream, everyone else gets 1 President Donald Trump is living every child's dream: More ice cream. According to an extensive interview with TIME Magazine, Trump's White House staff has settled into Trump's routine and know his desires, sometimes before he does, For example: Trump takes two scoops of ice cream with his chocolate cream pie, TIME reported, while everyone else around the table gets just one.

But Vice President Pence gets a fruit plate. And this is because they have made their wishes known to the White House staff, which nicely fulfills them, not because Trump is depriving others. And if Trump wanted a fruit plate and the others more ice cream, certainly the fine White House staff would oblige.

Other vital information, according to CNN, includes Trump's "vicious 2016 campaign, [which] has made Washington a more acrimonious place. Democrats, appalled by his victory, have grown more fearful, more vocal and more disgusted."

Uh, CNN, don't you think you have cause and effect slightly backwards? Try writing something like "Democrats, appalled by his victory, have grown more fearful, more vocal and more disgusted – and more vicious." And then order another scoop of ice cream and ask yourselves why you went along with and never questioned President Barack Hussein Obama (D) when he stated, "I've got a pen, and I've got a phone."

He's talking about the tools a president can use if Congress isn't giving him what he wants: executive actions and calling people together. It's another avenue the president is using to pursue his economic agenda.

That's when you should have been more fearful and more disgusted.

Maybe pie with two scoops of ice cream would sharpen CNN's reporting skills. Nah!