The following story , which ran on Circa, should be extremely important but I am sure that most of the media will ignore it. It shows that Hillary was willing to ignore ethics laws if people donated to the Clinton Foundation.

“While secretary of state, Hillary Clinton made a personal call to pressure Bangladesh’s prime minister to aid a donor to her husband’s charitable foundation despite federal ethics laws that require government officials to recuse themselves from matters that could impact their spouse’s business.”

Instead of working for the American people Hillary also enriched herself and the Foundation by granting access to donors and to people or countries who would pay Bill big money for speeches. There are many stories that show how much access she gave to donors.

Even Uranium was available to the Russians for a price.

Throughout their adult lives, the Clintons have enriched themselves through their political power. They did not start businesses or invent anything. They provided access and favors for a price.

The Democratic Party enabled them to enrich themselves by continually supporting them and looking the other way. The Justice Department and President Obama also didn’t care. The media have been the biggest culprits because, instead of holding the Clintons to account, they have endorsed them for whatever positions they have sought no matter what they have done.

If anyone wants to know why we have to drain the swamp they just need to look at the Clinton example. Entrenched politicians and bureaucrats from both parties evolve to believe that the taxpayer money is theirs to use as they like. They hand it out like candy to buy votes or to enrich themselves. Hence, throughout the country we are broke.The taxpayers are continually screwed while the government says they need more money and those requests are almost universally supported by the media.

I believe I have found why so much of the supposed news that we get support politicians who believe in big government and call those of who believe in smaller government and economic freedom far right wing extremists.

From the following article:

“In the latest sign that Washington operates in an alternate economy, journalism jobs around the country dove 22 percent in the last 10 years, but they spiked a whopping 38 percent in the nation's capital, according to a new economic study. What's more, salaries for Washington journalists rose 7 percent while diving nationally. While 12,000 reporting jobs were eliminated in most markets in the last decade, the Washington journalism market expanded from 2,190 to 3,030. That is more than five journalists for every single House and Senate member.”

It would be helpful if the local newspapers throughout the country used more local reporters instead of reprinting so much that comes out of D.C. Maybe we can get a variety of viewpoints instead of so much groupthink.