The first incident involved toast. Or, to be more precise, burnt toast .

The University of Wisconsin at Madison has become a dangerous place, with two disturbing incidents that recently came to light. The College Fix obtained copies of " bias incident " reports that detail these campus horrors – sometimes quite graphically. (The fact that something called a "bias incident" report even exists speaks volumes, as it primes students to see discrimination in everything.)

Oh, dear.

Excerpts from the incident report are noted below:

It's nothing serious, but I feel I need to get this out of my mind. Around 2pm afternoon last Friday, I went to Gordon Market to grab some late lunch, and got french toast from one of the male kitchen staffs there. I don't know why but he gave me a clearly quite burnt toast among all other breads that were not burnt. I was so shocked but I couldn't say anything and just accepted it. I am a female Asian student.

"Out of my mind" seems apt. Otherwise: Wow.

I suppose it was only a matter of time before Asian students jumped on the "racism!" bandwagon.

The complainant adds that she is upset by the incident ... adding she rarely witnesses this "kind of behavior" on campus and feels "sad and hurt about it. I just hope that this will not happen to other students or anyone else."

At this point, I'll leave it to readers to share much deserved mockery while I move on to the second incident of note. Here's an excerpt from the report documenting a suspicious event that occurred in the library:

There was a white female student that kept making glares at me and another student. She would glare at both of us and then continue to proceed on her phone. This proceeded for 2 hours. Both me and the victim were Asian American women. I don't know if race plays a part in it. Though this event was small and seemingly insignificant, it made me and the other victim feel unsafe, uncomfortable and paranoid. We did not approach this person. ... "I don't feel safe on campus," she continues. "I don't feel safe studying in an environment that should be inclusive and welcome to all. … I wouldn't report this if it didn't have a significant impact on me."

Apparently, "bias incident" reports are filed by exceedingly thin-skinned people who flirt with paranoia. Otherwise known as the future of America.

