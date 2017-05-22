Ever since then, Bush has been trying to rehabilitate himself . But how do you rehabilitate yourself from laughing at an immoral joke?

Remember Billy Bush? He was the entertainment reporter who was caught on tape laughing when President Trump joked about grabbing women by their sexy parts. As a result, Trump became president...and Bush was fired from his job at the Today Show. Maybe if Bush had made the joke and Trump had been the one to laugh, the opposite would have occurred.

Where has Bush been since then? ... a process that included time walking on fiery coals with spiritual guru Tony Robbins and a stint at a Napa Valley healing retreat. He took up yoga and meditation, he developed a boxing routine and he read books like 10% Happier.

Do you think walking on hot coals makes Bush a better person, or simply a more well done one? If he does yoga in a class, do you think staring at the women wearing tight outfits showing every curve makes him appreciate all the more the inappropriateness of laughing at a sexist joke? If Bush is 10% happier, could that also mean he's 90% sadder?

He becomes emotional as he talks about disappointing his family, his friends and himself, and animated when he recounts the spiritual awakening that led him to become "a better man," he says.

Bush has had a spiritual awakening. Heh heh.

Bush has been developing a series designed to show audiences a deeper and more empathetic side to him.

And the title of the series will be "My life with Donald Trump."

Then he spent $5,000 for something called the "Hoffman Process," which I would not compare to a cult or brainwashing:

So it was my brother's recommendation to go through The Hoffman Process in Napa, California. It's not glamorous. It was seven days – no phones, no communication. And it's so overpowering and so draining that you have to sign an agreement that you'll take two days on your own by yourself before you go back to family or friends. For 13 hours a day, it's a study on your life and your negative patterns. At one point, you're on your knees with a baseball bat and a pillow in front of you, and you are literally bashing these negative patterns that you've identified in your life.

He paid $5,000 to hit a pillow with a baseball bat. I think that was the turning point in his spiritual awakening. He sounds like a new man to me.

Exit Questions:

1) Do you think Billy Bush has rehabilitated himself? Or do you think he needs to keep whacking his pillow some more?

2) If you do believe he has rehabilitated himself, do you think President Trump could also benefit from going through the Hoffman Process, or walking on hot coals? If he did, do you think he might build a border wall, rip up the Iran deal, prosecute Hillary, or end the "DREAMer" program, as he promised to do?

Ed Straker is the senior writer at NewsMachete.com.