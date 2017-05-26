The violent antifa protestors in Berkeley expected that masks and disguises they wore would protect them from apprehension. For example, the stocking cap and sunglasses worn by the man videotaped assaulting the head of a pro-Trump demonstrator with a heavy, U-shaped bicycle lock and drawing blood.

But they failed to reckon with the sleuthing capacity of collaborative forums like 4Chan. Rob Shimshock of the Daily Caller:

…4Chan users matched the former professor’s facial structure, jeans brand, shoes and backpack straps to that of the assailant. Berkeley Police arrested Clanton over a month after 4Chan’s evidence surfaced. Clanton was an instructor at a community college, and it sounds as though he was pursuing radical leftist “philosophy.

The East Bay Times reports:

A former DVC staff directory on its web page said Clanton has worked at the school since 2015, teaching an “introduction to philosophy with a background in teaching ethics, critical thinking, and comparative philosophy East/West” with “primary research interests” of ethics and politics. Although he taught part time at DVC in the past, he was not employed there this semester, DVC officials said.

Shimshock also notes:

Clanton, who is being held by police with a $200,000 bail, taught ethics, philosophy and critical thinking at Diablo Valley College, reported Heat Street. He obtained a bachelor’s degree from California State University, Bakersfield, and a master’s degree from San Francisco State.

“Critical thinking” does not mean learning how to examine evidence with a skeptical mind. I means criticizing everything that’s wrong with America (author’s translation).

Cameras are everywhere, and the capacity of the internet for collaborative analysis means that demonstrators will have to completely cover their faces when assembling for violence, thereby identifying themselves for arrest in any sane jurisdiction.

The big question I have now is whether Alameda County DA Nancy E. O’Malley’s ADAs are trying to turn Clanton by offering a deal if he implicates others? I wonder who his lawyer is, and who is paying for his representation?