At the root of Mr. Trump’s unpredictable presidency, according to people close to him, is a deep frustration about attacks on his legitimacy, and a worry that Washington does not see him as he sees himself.

Part amateur psychiatrist, part fake-news purveyor, always anonymous in the sourcing, the Times is trying to claim Trump is the one who just can't put the election past him.

Weird stuff, given that the guy won. It's losers who stew over their losses. And Democrats, still being in denial about why they lost and blaming everyone but themselves, show the real signs of not being able to get over the election.

Trump does just fine putting the election in his rearview mirror and getting on with the business of governing. Just look at his record of achievements, and even his -didn't-pan-out' efforts, which show activity. This is not the picture of someone trying to get over the past.

Did Haberman, and her fellow Timesman Peter Baker miss what's going on on the losing side of thi equation?

We see lunacy from the left in the form of pink pussycat hat marches. We see continuous riots on college campuses over pro-Trump supporters who have been invited to present their points of view.

We see the insane stupidity of the increasingly hoary dead-cat 'Russia-hacked-the-election-and-Trump-colluded-with-them' nonsense, so ably debunked by American Thinker's Clarice Feldman in her superb column here. One minute they want FBI Director James Comey's head and the next minute, they want Trump impeached for giving it to them. This is the mark of a Russia-deranged pparty. And in the Baker-Haberman piece, they too still believe the rubbish about Russia as fact.

We see amazing gibberish from the likes of the Democrats' up-and-coming new leaders - in crazy statements from the likes of Rep. Maxine Watters, who's far from alone in her tergiversations.

There should be a written litany of this stuff, showing how Democrats still can't get over the election of 2016.

Someone out there hasn't gotten over the Trump election. That someone isn't Donald Trump.