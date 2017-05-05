Barack Obama, international man of interference and manipulation

After successfully interfering to deny former Flotus and former senator of New York Hillary R. Clinton's (D) destiny to smash a glass ceiling by becoming the first spouse to become president all by her valiant self in 2008, but endorsing her in her hapless campaign eight years later, after failing to prevent Britain from leaving the European Union despite his desperate trip there to warn them he would be really mad if they disobeyed him, after ignoring his own bloody red line warnings to Syria so Syria did the same, after unsuccessfully spending over $350,000 to twice defeat Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, you'd think former president Barack Hussein Obama (D) would have learned his lesson about manipulating others' election races and just shut up. You'd think wrong. (But of course, you knew that!) The vain president has once again, via Twitter, informed French citizens he supports Emmanuel Macron in the upcoming race for president of France. Flattering the always vain French that the outcome of the election will affect not only France, not only Europe but the world, Obama stated

"I'm not planning to get involved in many elections now that I don't have to run for office again. But the French election is very important to the future of France and the values that we care so much about" (snip) "I admire the campaign that Emmanuel Macron has run. He stood up for liberal values, he appeals to people's hopes. And not their fears." A few weeks ago he also endorsed Macron in the French runoff election, earning Macron's gratitude. Let’s keep defending our progressive values. Thank you for this discussion @BarackObama. Well then, Viva la France! Marche! Or something.