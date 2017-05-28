Bad news for Warmists: North Pole ice cap the same thickness as 1940
The apocalyptic religion of global warming/climate change stumbled upon the best animal mascot nag since Smokey the Bear when someone snapped a photo of a polar bear on an ice floe. Of course, polar bears are great swimmers, so the notion that a poor bear could be stranded on the last piece of ice remaining from the North Pole melt-off is absurd. But the religious frenzy of the Warmists holds such a myth as sacred, so the picture became its icon of compassion for cute furry objects of pity, the victims of the very carbon dioxide upon which its metabolism depends.
Now comes the worst possible news: the North Pole is not melting. Realclimatescience.com reports:
The Danish Meteorological Institute reports that Arctic sea ice is about two meters thick.
In 1940, Arctic sea ice was also about two meters thick.
The Changing Face of the Arctic; The Changing Face of the Arctic – The New York Times
Arctic sea ice is about the same thickness as 75 years ago, but because people are constantly being lied to about climate by government scientists, they carry the same misconceptions which people had 60 years ago.
In 1958, the New York Times reported that Arctic ice was about two meters thick, and that people carry a popular misconception that the ice is much thicker than it is. They also predicted an ice-free Arctic within one generation.
Yes.
