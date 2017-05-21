In a sign of the vigor of the party’s distaste for the president, outgoing party Chair John Burton, a longtime Democratic lawmaker and powerbroker known for his blunt and profane manner, extended two middle fingers in the air as the crowd cheered and joined him.

Trump Derangement Syndrome strikes again, as California Democrats brought a level of mass vulgarity to their state convention. Jonathan J. Cooper of the Associated Press used rather delicate language to describe the unprecedented loss of basic decorum by a major political party in the United States in the sixth paragraph of his report:

“F--- Donald Trump,” he said.

Carla Marinucci, The San Francisco Chronicle political reporter, tweeted video of the crowd’s standing ovation that greeted the obscene injunction, that included mass flipping of the bird: (hat tip: Gateway Pundit)

Outgoing @ca_dem chair @Johnburton gets standing O w final words to his party, finger upraised: "F@ck Donald Trump!" pic.twitter.com/VIqNQlhDJc — Carla Marinucci (@cmarinucci) May 20, 2017

It was not the outgoing party chairman Burton’s first use of the f-word at the podium:

'Shut the fuck up and go outside,' #CADem17 chair John Burton tells protesters b4 @TomPerez speaks pic.twitter.com/aKwhXl9n1u — David Siders (@davidsiders) May 20, 2017

Such boorishness was the order of the day, as Dems driven mad by their electoral failures last November regress to levels of childishness unworthy of the oldest political party in the world. If anyone thinks that party elders will intervene to check the madness, they should think again. Nancy Pelosi, the former Speaker of the House and third in line for the presidency in the event of death or incapacity, thought it was just fine to engage in mass potty mouth behavior, that would not be tolerated in second grade. Just look at her yucking it up among the middle fingers and F U chants.

What are the odds Pelosi will ever be asked about the propriety of her behavior in public?