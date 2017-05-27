The current pro-Democratic -- or, more accurately, anti-Trump -- environment helps on that front in two ways.

It convinces top-tier Democratic recruits that 2018 might be the year for them to run for Congress. And it serves as the tipping point for Republicans teetering on the edge of retirement. Republican Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen's retirement in Florida is one example; she leaves behind an open seat race where Democrats are favored. The critical question, of course, is what the political environment looks like next November. And, as Gonzales and Cook note, that's impossible to say today. But, as Gonzales rightly adds: "Time should not be an excuse to ignore the fact that history and the current political dynamic favors Democrats and are good reasons to watch the fight for the House." He's 100% right. The wave looks to be forming. Could it fizzle out before it ever comes close to swamping Republicans? Of course! But that doesn't mean we shouldn't keep a very close eye on it. We should.

And then Montana stepped into the picture and now it's time to delete "the wave is forming" memo and pull out the one about a "moral victory."

The so called "resistance" keeps putting everything on the line and then explaining another loss as a moral victory. It happened in Kansas and now in Montana!

After all, isn't getting 43% of the vote in Montana sort of like a moral victory? Not really, especially after so much effort was put into the campaign. Furthermore, Montana elected Democrat Senator Tester in 2006 and reelected him in 2012. In other words, a Democrat can win in Montana -- but not the one that the Democrats nominated this time around.

So where do the Democrats go from here? How many more moral victories before the people putting up the money get sick of this?

The Democrats' main problem is that their hatred of Trump has blinded them from reality. They are not really offering anything other than "Trump is evil" or that "the GOP wants to take away your health insurance."

What's wrong with that approach? President Trump's approvals may be low but you still need a candidate who can do more than sing country songs.

To be honest, 2018 could be a huge year for the Democrats. It could also be a big year for the GOP. Frankly, we don't know yet because there is so much yet to happen.

In the meantime. get ready for the next one down in Georgia. We will again hear that it's another big election and that Trump is on the line. If the Democrat pulls out a victory, it will be the most important election in U.S. history since the U.S. Constitution was ratified. If the GOP wins then we will hear about a moral victory and how the GOP underperformed.

If I were a Democrat, I demand a refund of my dues and stop watching CNN!

P.S. You can listen to my show (Canto Talk), (YouTube) and follow me on Twitter.

