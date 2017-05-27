He was right - Sisi did the right thing, blowing out terrorist hideouts in eastern Libya this week, following a second horrific terror attack against Egypt's Coptic Christians on a bus, killing 28 innocents. Egypt's military pilots not only blew the hell out of Derna, a frontier camp that shelters terrorists, and then released film footage of the act and the damage to celebrate the victory.

After the Palm Sunday massacre of Coptic Christians worshipping in Egypt, President Trump tweeted that he was confident that Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi would ' handle the terror attack properly .'

It sends a message. It creates a new fear for terrorists who have up unitil now gotten away with it. It tells the losers the game is over.

We will not hesitate to protect our people from the evil," [Sisi] said in a televised speech on Friday.

This is how it's done.

It might not have happendd had President Trump not only offered Sisi the support he deserved, he framed the issue in the only terms that spoke the truth.

"Terrorists are engaged in a war against civilization," Trump said in a statement issued by the White House. "This merciless slaughter of Christians in Egypt tears at our hearts and grieves our souls. "Wherever innocent blood is spilled, a wound is inflicted upon humanity. "But this attack also steels our resolve to bring nations together for the righteous purpose of crushing the evil organizations of terror – and exposing their depraved, twisted, and thuggish ideology. "America also makes clear to its friends, allies, and partners that the treasured and historic Christian communities of the Middle East must be defended and protected," President Trump said. "The bloodletting of Christians must end, and all who aid their killers must be punished."

Sisi himself said that Trump's support gave him courage, and RT News reports that those close to the matter say the U.S. probably provided intelligence on which targets to bomb.

“I direct my appeal to President Trump: I trust you, your word and your ability to make fighting global terror your primary task,” [Sisi] said.

It's an appropriate response, and may be the beginnings of victory in the war on terror. What we are seeing here is resolve and willpower. The Sisi-Trump alliance may just take out a significant part of the terrorists' game plan. The U.S. [and Egypt] finally want to win.



