A conspiracy of leaks, the perversion of truth

The American left has been afflicted by a serious and complicated illness: denial of reality combined with the invention of and surrender to every wild conspiracy theory that the media invent, propagate, and exaggerate to undermine Trump. So shocked by their candidate's loss in the 2016 election, they have devolved to the wholesale embrace of a witch hunt worthy of the 1600s. They believe that Trump is an illegitimate president, despite his clear electoral victory, and so spend their days in the conviction that the election results can and must be overturned. They are determined to make that happen, no matter how deep into the sewer they have to descend. Look no farther than mentally challenged Democrat Maxine Waters and her fellow anti-Trump congresspersons who have been calling for his impeachment since the day he was inaugurated. For what, they never clearly articulate. Now, there's a theory: you are the minority in Congress, but you think you can impeach the president of the majority party. Blind commitment to one's conspiracy is part and parcel of conspiracy theory. Like those whose belief in catastrophic man-made global warming is so unshakable no amount of scientific truth to the contrary can be allowed to exist, the left is certain that any skullduggery, any fabrication on leftists' part, any laws broken in furtherance of their agenda to destroy the man is righteous. Truth has no place in their grand design.

For eight years, the many crimes of the Obama administration were dismissed as trivial by the media and the Democrat left. On the rare occasions Republicans called for investigations, they were shot down by the criminally racist and unethical Eric Holder and Obama: voter intimidation, Fast and Furious, green energy scams, Benghazi, Clinton's private server and grossly negligent handling of classified documents, the doubling of the national debt, etc. There were many more, all of them serious. The Clinton Foundation alone is perhaps the biggest scandal of all, a pay-to-play scheme that dwarfs any such operation in history, perhaps even bigger than the U.N. oil-for-food disgrace. Did the Republicans demand investigations? A few, but not very loudly, and when they got them, they let themselves be railroaded by hardcore leftists like Harry Reid and Chuck Schumer. The Benghazi hearings were a sham meant to protect the pathological liars at the top, Obama and Hillary Clinton. That truth has yet to be revealed by any mainstream outlet. As usual, with a few exceptions, the Republicans in Congress were and remain submissive and pliable. The Democrats, on the other hand, go to the mat for their own, no matter how serious the crimes of which they are guilty. The Trump-colluded-with-Russia story is, as Victor Davis Hanson rightly noted, a big lie. Our conniving leftists all know it's a lie, too. Adam Schiff knows, Schumer knows, the anchors at CNN and MSNBC know it's a lie. But they still are running with it in their self-righteous mission to take Trump out. The American left operates and is structured like a street gang, with a similar hierarchy. Bullies like Soros and Schumer are at the top. Soros funds and operates the militant arm, the one that foments and participates in orchestrated violence. Schumer and his ilk raise the money and do the dirty verbal violence along with the NYT, the WaPo, CNN, NBC, etc. Both sides work to destroy their opposition. Neither "arm" has scruples. None. The congressional left has no moral core beyond destroying traditional American values and dividing us all into various victim groups. Who can blame Trump for being frustrated at the FBI's lack of investigating the real crimes that have been committed? Take the illegal surveillance for political purposes that obviously took place under Obama. The flood of leaks to the WaPo and the NYT prove this without a doubt. And yet the leaks are not being investigated. The unmasking of a few thousand private citizens took place under Obama's purposefully relaxed rules about sharing of classified information, and, as far as we know, those involved – Obama, Brennan, Clapper, Rice – are getting a free pass. Of course. Despite months of speculation, media hyperbole, and frantic accusations, no actual evidence of Trump colluding with Russia has emerged. Even Waters and Schiff admit this. Yes, Flynn and a few others "spoke" with their Russian counterparts during the transition, but it was nothing more than what would be usual for any new administration. The hysterical left knows this as well. Our mild-mannered, supplicant Republicans know it, too, but are the flawed ones, the innocents. They seem immobilized, too frightened by their own shadows to act. The Democrats always united in their determination to destroy their opposition. It's what they do, and they are good at it. If the facts are not on your side, invent them, embellish them, magnify them. For them, there is no objective truth! Fake news? Their stock in trade. Their contrivance of all these Trump "betrayals?" Standard practice. They are playing an Alinskyite "inside game, cold, sure, undistracted[.] ... The conspirators have a logic and a daring beyond our reach." The Republicans had better begin fighting back, or the nation will be lost to the left's despicable, dishonest will to power. The country will be lost to all of us.