Yet another miraculous Israeli medical innovation BDSers must pledge never to use

Israel rapidly is becoming too valuable to the world to "wipe off the map," in the words of the Iranian mullahs. And for members of the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement, which seeks to strangle the Jewish State with economic impediments, there could actually be a serious personal cost to following through on their proclaimed tactics. There is bad news, especially for those Jew-haters who find their blood pressure rising with each Israeli success story, whether it be the massive offshore gas fields making Israel into a petro-power, the change in Sunni Arab politics brought about by Shia Iran's expansionism, or the endless stream of technological and business innovations streaming from Israeli geniuses.

Israel21C reports that "renowned Israeli serial entrepreneur/inventor Yossi Gross of Rainbow Medical" has invented a "minimally invasive solution, called MobiusHD," to hypertension, a condition that afflicts 75 million Americans, by modulating blood pressure. Image of blood-pressure cuff by Chompoo Suriyo/Shutterstock.com The MobiusHD device is implanted inside the carotid artery, where it amplifies the signals sent to the artery's baroreceptor nerves, prompting these nerves to alert the brain continuously that the patient's blood pressure is very high. The brain responds by signaling the blood vessels to dilate, which reduces blood pressure. This lifesaver has enormous potential, and Gross has enlisted another medical innovator, Bob Stern, who built: ... one of the largest stroke treatment companies in the world, Micrus Endovascular (MEND), acquired by Johnson & Johnson in 2010 for half a billion dollars. Two months later, he heard from renowned Israeli serial entrepreneur/inventor Yossi Gross of Rainbow Medical. Gross invited Stern to Herzliya to examine his implantable invention for treating drug-resistant hypertension (high blood pressure). Hypertension is the leading cause of cardiovascular events including stroke, which occurs when the blood supply to the brain is interrupted or reduced. The reception of this marvelous innovation has been commensurate with its potential: MobiusHD was awarded the European Union's CE Mark in December 2015, and in February 2017 the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved its participation in the Expedited Access Pathway (EAP) program. Pre-market clinical trials to evaluate the ongoing safety and performance of the device are taking place in the United States and Europe. Now is the time for BDS supporters among the 75 million Americans suffering from hypertension to sign pledges never to use this device, or any other Israeli medical innovation. We can get along fine without them. Hat tip: Clarice Feldman