"Ridicule is man's most potent weapon." There is no defense. It's irrational. It's infuriating. It also works as a key pressure point to force the enemy into concessions.

As a sophisticated and clever blogger reminds us, "Alinksy works for us now." The self-righteousness of the left has created irresistible opportunities for conservatives to apply Alinksy's Rule #5 :

Just when you may have concluded that elite universities are hopeless, along come the Yale College Republicans:

Yale College Republicans barbecuing by union fast site pic.twitter.com/qf687cckxB — gabrielwinant (@gabrielwinant) April 28, 2017

By their "hunger strike" that allows them to eat when hungry, the snowflakes of Yale have more than earned ridicule.

The best part of this is that the left's monomania toward President Trump, the unrelenting hatred and endless jokes pointed at portraying him as stupid, has already played out the humor potential of that comic vein, and then some. It is simply boring, not funny, to hear the same punch line over and over again.

When it comes to attracting young voters, the worst sin a political movement can commit is being boring. Self-righteousness is not just boring; it is tedious.