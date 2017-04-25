« Anzac Day is one hundred years old today | That great Iran deal... »
April 25, 2017

Women's rights oppressor elected to UN's women's rights commission

By Ethel C. Fenig

Ah, the UN.  Spewing poisoned hot air with all its hateful talk, thus contributing to the oh-so-feared climate change while polluting the planet and endangering it even further with its corrupt and harmful actions, it really should be abolished for the safety of humanity, new sheriff in town, Nikki Haley, notwithstanding.

Consider the latest Alice-In-Wonderland, reverse film negative (remember those?) where black is white and white is black (calm down sensitive, safe-space culture appropriation victims) oxymoronic action:  Saudi Arabia has just been elected to the UN's Commission on the Status of Women (CSW), reports Hillel Neuer of UN Watch.  Yes, you read that correctly, Saudi Arabia, the country where women can't drive or be seen in public without a man, among other repressive restrictions,  has been elected to a commission which is, according to their official statement  "the principal global intergovernmental body exclusively dedicated to the promotion of gender equality and the empowerment of women...established 21 June 1946 "

For some reason terrorist enabler Linda Sarsour, co-organizer of the recent so-called Women's March  and her committee didn't complain about this insult to women while the so-called mainstream media did not highlight this farce. 
 
(I warned you it was Alice in Wonderland, reverse film negative.)  From the UN's own claptrap, read about all the good and progressive stuff Saudi Arabia is going to enforce on the CSW.  NOT!
 
The CSW is instrumental in promoting women’s rights, documenting the reality of women’s lives throughout the world, and shaping global standards on gender equality and the empowerment of women.
 
In 1996, ECOSOC in resolution 1996/6 expanded the Commission’s mandate and decided that it should take a leading role in monitoring and reviewing progress and problems in the implementation of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, and in mainstreaming a gender perspective in UN activities. Following the adoption of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development in 2015, the Commission now also contributes to the follow-up to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development so as to accelerate the realization of gender equality and the empowerment of women (ECOSOC resolution 2015/6).
 
During the Commission’s annual two-week session, representatives of UN Member States, civil society organizations and UN entities gather at UN headquarters in New York. They discuss progress and gaps in the implementation of the 1995 Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action, the key global policy document on gender equality, and the 23rd special session of the General Assembly held in 2000 (Beijing+5), as well as emerging issues that affect gender equality and the empowerment of women. Member States agree on further actions to accelerate progress and promote women’s enjoyment of their rights in political, economic and social fields. The outcomes and recommendations of each session are forwarded to ECOSOC for follow-up.
UN Women supports all aspects of the Commission’s work. The Entity also facilitates the participation of civil society representatives.
 
Got that?   But wait...there's definitely more hypocrisy with Saudi Arabia and the UN that Neurer illuminates!  
 
Saudi Arabia was also recently re-elected to the U.N. Human Rights Council where it enjoys the right to vote on, influence and oversee numerous mechanisms, resolutions and initiatives affecting the rights of women worldwide,
 
Yes, this is the very same Saudi Arabia--and several other countries on the UN's  CSW and Human Rights Council--that also kill homosexuals, routinely carries out the death penalty, chops off young girls' genitals  to reduce sexual pleasure  and does not allow those of other religions to become citizens or even publicly -- and often privately -- observe their faith as the U.S. State Department admits. Yet they will vote on human rights.  Why, yes, it is a human right -- or a universal necessity -- for all these religious/cultural practices in the name of diversity and multi-culturalism.

 

Not that these gross violations of women's and human rights bother the UN folks publicly advocating for women and other human rights issues underwritten by many millions of mostly U.S. dollars. They don't. 

 
But in this bizarre world, Neuer sees signs of hope from the Trump administration.  
 
The only good news: thanks to the U.S. calling a vote — breaking with the Obama Administration policy which in 2014 allowed Iran to be elected by acclamation — Saudi Arabia was not elected by acclamation, but instead received the least votes of any other country: 47 out of 54 votes cast, even though there was no competition given that there were an equal number of competitors for available seats.
 
But the bad news from the other areas of this endangered planet overwhelms.   
 
It was a secret ballot, but the math tells us that at least 15 of these member states of the U.N. Economic and Social Council voted to elect Saudi Arabia to the U.N.’s women’s rights commission:
 
President Donald Trump's plan to cut UN funding by 50% is a good start to reforming/changing/eliminating this corrupt institution, the UN.  Now that would really be an advancement for human rights in general, women's rights in particular. 

