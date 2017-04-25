Women's rights oppressor elected to UN's women's rights commission

Ah, the UN. Spewing poisoned hot air with all its hateful talk, thus contributing to the oh-so-feared climate change while polluting the planet and endangering it even further with its corrupt and harmful actions, it really should be abolished for the safety of humanity, new sheriff in town, Nikki Haley, notwithstanding. Consider the latest Alice-In-Wonderland, reverse film negative (remember those?) where black is white and white is black (calm down sensitive, safe-space culture appropriation victims) oxymoronic action: Saudi Arabia has just been elected to the UN's Commission on the Status of Women (CSW), reports Hillel Neuer of UN Watch. Yes, you read that correctly, Saudi Arabia, the country where women can't drive or be seen in public without a man, among other repressive restrictions, has been elected to a commission which is, according to their official statement "the principal global intergovernmental body exclusively dedicated to the promotion of gender equality and the empowerment of women...established 21 June 1946 "