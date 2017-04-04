“I know nothing about this,” adding, “I was surprised to see reports from Chairman Nunes on that account today.”

Susan Rice has always been a loyalist, willing to sacrifice her credibility on the altar of protecting her boss, as demonstrated by her lies about Benghazi repeated on all five Sunday morning political talk shows. And she revently lied to Judy Woodruff of PBS:

But would she be willing to face criminal liability?

Right now, she is taking the heat for unmasking Trump campaign and transition officials whose words were caught in “incidental” surveillance using the vast (and dangerous) spying apparatus the NSA (and probably other intelligence agencies) maintain. This may not be criminal in and of itself, and a lot more information, documented and under oath, would be necessary before such liability could be determined.

But there is no disputing that the leaking of unmasked intelligence on General Michael Flynn was a felony. Media efforts to obscure this crime have been unsuccessful, as the diversionary theme of “The Russians helped Trump” continues to founder on the lack of any definitive evidence, as admitted by Adam Schiff himself.

Sooner or later, the Obama fan is going to get hit. The reality that an incumbent president used the national security surveillance apparatus to spy on his political enemies is so stinky that it cannot be brushed aside even with the mainstream media’s full court press pushing other narratives.

At some moment the Obamas, Valerie Jarrett, Susan Rice, and a few others will be gathered in the library (that’s my guess) of Obama mansion in DC, and they will play out their own version of the immortal scene created by Dashiell Hammett of a gang (all of whom have dirty hands) finding their fall guy. This scene from John Huston’s version of The Maltese Falcon was filmed virtually word-for-word from Hammett’s novel:

There are other possibilities than Rice, of course. If I were Ben Rhodes, I would be empathizing painfully with Wilmer, played by Elisha Cook Jr.