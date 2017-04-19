Wife beater's delight: Authorities shield abusers to protect them from ... deportation

Have the sanctuary cities' quest to shield everyone from deportation superceded every other claim on justice? That's certainly the case in San Jose. In a story with a buried lede, the Daily Beast reported the story of an Indian immigrant with a Silicon Valley startup who abused his high-profile executive wife, and finally got caught when she recorded his thuggery on her cellphone. As in the case of most abusers, it was one of a string of abuse events. The Beast focused on the wife's fancy executive job and her gumption to record the beatings on her cellphone to preserve evidence as if that was the news of the story. What the publication should have focused on the justice crowd's willingness to let the wife-beater escape justice on the grounds that he might get deported.

From the report: The prosecutor in the case, Assistant District Attorney Steve Fein, described the plea deal to The Daily Beast as a fair outcome, noting that accessory after the fact is also a felony, though not a violent one that would place Gattani at risk of being deported back to his native India. Fein indicated that his boss, Santa Clara District Attorney Jeff Rosen, seeks to avoid such deportations. and When the prosecutor, Fein, emerged, he sat down with Rastogi. He indicated to her, and later confirmed to The Daily Beast, that his office was concerned about placing Gattani in danger of being deported. Apparently, anyone who does something that could expose him to deportation is now entitled to escape all justice for his crimes because local authorities just can't bear the thought of anyone ever getting deported. Never mind the beaten wife or the danger the thug's freedom posed for her and her children. And never mind that what happens to the wife-beater after he is held to account for his crimes is none of their business. Apparently no one, no matter what they do, in the eyes of San Jose authorities, should ever be deported. Beat your wife? Not a problem. This sounds like the sort of eurotrash logic you find in Europe whenever some 'refugee' or 'asylum seeker' kills a local girl or rapes a ten-year old boy. It's not that surprising it happened in San Jose actually. This is the same justice crowd that gave a Stanford swimmer a slap on the wrist for raping an incapacitated woman on the grounds that they didn't want to ruin his career. And the judge involved in that one, is going to be a final adjudicator in this case, according to the Beast's report. It's a hell of a distortion of justice to see this going on, and it's clearly rooted in political pandering, both to the Silicon Valley crowd and to the vast number of illegal immigrants from Central America who service this setup and seek avoidance of deportation at all costs. It's pretty grotesque to consider it - a society completely free of justice, whose justice system is solely focused on stopping every deportation.

