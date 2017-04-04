Radical leftist Tom Perez was recently elected to the chairmanship, beating out another radical leftist, Keith Ellison. The DNC chair opening came about with the unceremonious departure of Donna Brazile for, in part, providing Hillary with debate questions Brazile had gleaned from her job at CNN. Brazile was elevated to the chair position following the unceremonious departure of Debbie Wasserman Shultz for, in part, rigging the Democrat primary for Hillary Clinton.

Whew! Now that we're caught up on the clown show that is the DNC, let me address Perez's comment about Republicans not caring for the people.

Frederic Bastiat in The Law wrote:

Socialism, like the ancient ideas from which it springs, confuses the distinction between government and society. As a result of this, every time we object to a thing being done by government, the socialists conclude that we object to its being done at all. We disapprove of state education. Then the socialists say that we are opposed to any education. We object to a state religion. Then the socialists say that we want no religion at all. We object to a state-enforced equality. Then they say that we are against equality. And so on, and so on. It is as if the socialists were to accuse us of not wanting persons to eat because we do not want the state to raise grain.

Clear, succinct, and an accurate assessment of socialist adherents' thoughts generally, and Tom Perez comments specifically.

Democrats have been successfully using this line of attack for decades. Dirty water. Dirty air. Hate children and old people. Blah, blah, blah, blah, blah. Far too many "normal Democrats" have been caught up in the rhetoric.

We (Republicans) need to do a better job explaining (selling) conservatism, the free market, and the rule of law. We must expose the lie that government can give to one group of citizens without first confiscating from another set – what Bastiat accurately calls plunder.

When plunder becomes a way of life for a group of men in a society, over the course of time they create for themselves a legal system that authorizes it and a moral code that glorifies it.

Democrats have assumed the moral high ground. The Obamacare repeal-and-replace debate is a perfect example. They expanded the role of the State, in its plunder of wealth from one set of citizens to be redistributed to another set. Now we're depicted as the bad guys for suggesting that this "scheme" is both unsustainable and ultimately bad for "all of the people."

Republicans need to better educate the American people, and fast.