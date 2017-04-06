Washington Free Beacon:

Rewind back to the fall of 2013, when the Obama administration was working with Syrian and Russian leaders to ensure that Assad's stockpile of chemical weapons would be turned over and destroyed. A deal was reached, and the Obama administration and fellow Democrats applauded the achievement. The deal was reached after President Barack Obama drew his now infamous "red-line," where he threatened military action against Assad if he used chemical weapons.

For several years, Democratic lawmakers and Obama administration officials touted that Syria turned over "100 percent" of its chemical weapon stockpile.

"It turns out we are getting chemical weapons out of Syria without initiating a strike," Obama said.

"We struck a deal where we got a hundred percent of the chemical weapons out," then Secretary of State John Kerry said.

The Obama White House even tweeted out a statement promoting their achievement.

President Obama on eliminating the Syrian regime's “most lethal declared chemical weapons” → http://t.co/Ny4mp8oHdk pic.twitter.com/nqbyTeKfSF

In May 2015, Bloomberg reported that Assad used chemical weapons after the Obama administration declared that Syria turned over all their chemical weapon stockpile. Obama dismissed the report and said that chlorine isn't "historically" considered a chemical weapon.

After the report, Obama administration officials continued to say that Syria turned over all their chemical weapons. Then White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest went on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" and said four times that Assad didn't have a chemical weapon stockpile. "Right now, Bashar al-Assad doesn't have a declared chemical weapon stockpile," Earnest said in September 2015.