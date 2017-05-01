We spent more of our 50 minutes together talking about the Democrats than we did about Trump. He didn’t want to lay into Hillary Clinton personally, but he did point out to me that fact about her doing less well among his members than Obama had, and he had some sharp words for the Democratic message in last year’s campaign -- and for Bill Clinton.

“The Democratic Party quite frankly had no coherent economic message,” he said. “Workers have been facing stagnant wages, dropping benefits, and economic security being taken away from them over a 40-year period. Trump said a lot of stuff -- hasn’t followed through on it, but said it, and they were willing to take a chance.”

The problems, he said, started under Bill Clinton.

“I think that was the beginning of the schizophrenic days, when they needed workers’ votes but wanted Wall Street money, so they tried to serve two masters but were successful at neither,” says Trumka.

But didn’t Bill Clinton do a number of good things? I mean, 22 million jobs?

“People still weren’t getting wage increases,” he says. “The economy was still moving away from us.”

And what of Barack Obama?

Slight pause, then:

“A well-intentioned guy. I think he had a good heart. You have to put him in context. He had a Congress determined not to let him do anything. They spooked him early on… It’s not like he had a fair chance on the playing field. He could have done more workers, but all in all, he tried.”

Not exactly high praise (he also mentioned his disappointment that Obama didn’t speak more consistently about -- or do more to fight -- wage stagnation and inequality). So surely, President Trumka, you’re happy with the direction the Democratic Party has taken since November?